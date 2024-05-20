FDIC chair says he's ready to resign once a successor is confirmed

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin Gruenberg said on Monday that he is ready to resign once his successor is confirmed by the Senate.

Gruenberg’s announcement comes amid mounting pressure as scathing reports alleged that persistent workplace culture problems and misconduct at the agency took place under his leadership.

“It has been my honor to serve at the FDIC as Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Director since August of 2005. Throughout that time I have faithfully carried out the critically important mission of the FDIC to maintain public confidence and stability in the banking system,” Gruenberg said in a statement.

According to the report, which was conducted by law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the federal agency was found to have a“good ol’ boys” club culture “where favoritism is common, wagons are circled around managers, and senior executives with well-known reputations for pursuing romantic relations with subordinates enjoy long careers without any apparent consequence.”



The firm also noted that many reported that in that culture, “wrongdoers are not held to account for their misconduct,” and are “instead, just moved around to other offices and roles.”

In the meantime, Gruenberg said that he is “prepared to step down from my responsibilities once a successor is confirmed.”

“Until that time, I will continue to fulfill my responsibilities as Chairman of the FDIC, including the transformation of the FDIC’s workplace culture,” he added.

Rocio Fabbro contributed to this reporting.