Business News

FDIC chair says he's ready to resign once a successor is confirmed

Martin Gruenberg's announcement comes amid mounting pressure around alleged workplace culture problems and misconduct under his leadership

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled FDIC chair says he&#39;s ready to resign once a successor is confirmed
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) chairman Martin Gruenberg said on Monday that he is ready to resign once his successor is confirmed by the Senate.

Suggested Reading

The 7 best cars, trucks, and SUVs for road trips
Nvidia, Salesforce, Hims & Hers, and more stocks to watch this week
Nikola filed for bankruptcy. Meet the other failed EV startups
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 7 best cars, trucks, and SUVs for road trips
Nvidia, Salesforce, Hims & Hers, and more stocks to watch this week
Nikola filed for bankruptcy. Meet the other failed EV startups
Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Gruenberg’s announcement comes amid mounting pressure as scathing reports alleged that persistent workplace culture problems and misconduct at the agency took place under his leadership.

Advertisement

Related Content

The FDIC has a toxic, misogynistic work culture, investigation finds
EV Chargers: The geographic forces driving electric vehicle adoption

Related Content

The FDIC has a toxic, misogynistic work culture, investigation finds
EV Chargers: The geographic forces driving electric vehicle adoption

“It has been my honor to serve at the FDIC as Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Director since August of 2005. Throughout that time I have faithfully carried out the critically important mission of the FDIC to maintain public confidence and stability in the banking system,” Gruenberg said in a statement.

Advertisement

According to the report, which was conducted by law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the federal agency was found to have a“good ol’ boys” club culture “where favoritism is common, wagons are circled around managers, and senior executives with well-known reputations for pursuing romantic relations with subordinates enjoy long careers without any apparent consequence.”

Advertisement

The firm also noted that many reported that in that culture, “wrongdoers are not held to account for their misconduct,” and are “instead, just moved around to other offices and roles.”

In the meantime, Gruenberg said that he is “prepared to step down from my responsibilities once a successor is confirmed.”

Advertisement

“Until that time, I will continue to fulfill my responsibilities as Chairman of the FDIC, including the transformation of the FDIC’s workplace culture,” he added.

Rocio Fabbro contributed to this reporting.