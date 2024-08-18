Clues about the Fed, plus Target and other retail earnings: What to watch in the market this week

Last week brought a significant sense of relief to investors who had been unsettled by earlier recession concerns. With inflation showing signs of easing and robust reports on retail sales and employment, discussions about the timing of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts have resurfaced. As these factors influence market expectations, investors are keenly anticipating further developments.



While it may not be long before clarity emerges on the Fed’s next moves, this week promises to offer additional insights that could shape market sentiment.

Important earnings to keep an eye on

Estee Lauder EL-0.62% is scheduled to announce its earnings on Monday morning, prior to the market opening. On Tuesday, T.J. Maxx owner TJX Companies TJX-0.37% and Target Corporation TGT-2.15% will also release their earnings reports before the market opens. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications ZM-2.44% will follow up with its earnings results on Wednesday after the market closes. On Thursday, Dollar Tree DLTR+0.09% , BJ’s Wholesale BJ-2.12% , and Burlington Stores BURL-0.10% will each report their earnings, with Peloton’s PTON-7.81% report coming before the market opens on the same day.

Economic indicators to watch

The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting are scheduled for release on Wednesday. This will provide insight into the Fed’s discussions and potential future policy actions. On Thursday, new economic data will include initial jobless claims and the report on existing home sales, offering a snapshot of the labor market and housing sector. Finally, a Friday, the report on new home sales will be released, offering an updated look at the state of the housing market.