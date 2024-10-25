How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Lifestyle

If you're looking for a last minute Halloween costume, these characters are both topical and stylish

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Searchlight Pictures

If you’re a busy adult who’s left finding a Halloween costume to the last minute, finding something topical and stylish can be a nightmarish endeavor. Fortunately, there are some outfits that allow you to split the difference.

A recent study from Public Desire revealed the fictional characters from the last decade who had the most impact on real world fashion in 2024. The analysis was based on the number of articles, social media hashtags, and monthly Google searches related to each character’s wardrobe.

“The influence of these characters extends far beyond the screen, as they set trends that resonate with audiences globally,” a spokesperson from Public Desire said about the study. “Whether it’s Harley Quinn’s edgy aesthetic or Emily Cooper’s chic Parisian style, these figures have become modern fashion icons, shaping the way people dress and express themselves in everyday life.”

The characters with the most influence on 2024 fashion ran the gamut from the protagonists in recent films to long standing style icons. Bella Baxter, the main character in last year’s surreal Yorgos Lanthimos fairytale “Poor Things” made the list. So did Harley Quinn and Sabrina Spellman – who both featured in popular comic book franchises for decades.

Characters that featured in streaming platform content were particularly popular: six of the 10 most influential characters were featured in Netflix (NFLX) original series.

Continue reading to learn which film and television characters had the greatest impact on fashion in 2024, according to the Public Desire analysis.

10. Beth Harmon from “The Queen’s Gambit”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Netflix

Anya Taylor Joy’s character in the 2020 Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” was the tenth most influential character in 2024 fashion.

9. Sabrina Spellman from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Netflix

Kiernan Shipka’s character from the 2018 Netflix series “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was the ninth most influential character in 2024 fashion.

8. Eleven from “Stranger Things”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown’s character from the ongoing Netflix series “Stranger Things” was the eighth most influential character in 2024 fashion.

7. Kate Bishop from “Hawkeye”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Disney+

Hailee Steinfeld’s character from the 2021 Disney (DIS)+ series “Hawkeye” was the seventh most influential character in 2024 fashion.

6. Bella Baxter from “Poor Things”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Searchlight Pictures

Emma Stone’s character from the 2023 film “Poor Things” was the sixth most influential character in 2024 fashion.

5. Penelope Featherington from “Bridgerton”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Netflix

Nicola Coughlan’s character from the ongoing Netflix series “Bridgerton” was the fifth most influential character in 2024 fashion.

4. Estella Miller/ Cruella de Vil from “Cruella”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Emma Stone’s character from the 2021 film “Cruella” was the fourth most influential character in 2024 fashion.

3. Emily Cooper from “Emily in Paris”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Netflix

Lily Collins’ character from the ongoing Netflix series “Emily in Paris” was the third most influential character in 2024 fashion.

2. Daphne Bridgerton from “Bridgerton”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor’s character from the ongoing Netflix series “Bridgerton” was the second most influential character in 2024 fashion.

1. Harley Quinn from “Birds of Prey”

Image for article titled 10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie’s character from the 2020 film “Birds of Prey” was the most influential character in 2024 fashion.

