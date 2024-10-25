If you’re a busy adult who’s left finding a Halloween costume to the last minute, finding something topical and stylish can be a nightmarish endeavor. Fortunately, there are some outfits that allow you to split the difference.

Advertisement

A recent study from Public Desire revealed the fictional characters from the last decade who had the most impact on real world fashion in 2024. The analysis was based on the number of articles, social media hashtags, and monthly Google searches related to each character’s wardrobe.



“The influence of these characters extends far beyond the screen, as they set trends that resonate with audiences globally,” a spokesperson from Public Desire said about the study. “Whether it’s Harley Quinn’s edgy aesthetic or Emily Cooper’s chic Parisian style, these figures have become modern fashion icons, shaping the way people dress and express themselves in everyday life.”



The characters with the most influence on 2024 fashion ran the gamut from the protagonists in recent films to long standing style icons. Bella Baxter, the main character in last year’s surreal Yorgos Lanthimos fairytale “Poor Things” made the list. So did Harley Quinn and Sabrina Spellman – who both featured in popular comic book franchises for decades.



Characters that featured in streaming platform content were particularly popular: six of the 10 most influential characters were featured in Netflix (NFLX) original series.



Continue reading to learn which film and television characters had the greatest impact on fashion in 2024, according to the Public Desire analysis.