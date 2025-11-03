How Figma got so popular — and broke out of Adobe's shadow The popular design tool is no longer playing second fiddle to the company that once tried to acquire it

In less than a decade, Figma has gone from a scrappy Silicon Valley startup to a critical tool shaping how digital products are realized. Designed for browser-based collaboration, Figma didn’t just compete with Adobe’s desktop software — it upended the category.

In 2022, Adobe made a bold move to acquire Figma for $20 billion, signaling just how seriously it viewed its rival. But after months of regulatory review across the United States and Europe, the deal unraveled. The attempted acquisition brought Figma under a global spotlight, raising questions not only about the future of design software but also about who controls the infrastructure of modern collaboration.

Fresh off an IPO, Figma is positioned not as Adobe’s understudy but as a rising force shaping how teams design, build, and iterate across the cloud. Let’s look at how Figma carved its niche, what makes it stand out, and what’s next for the collaborative design powerhouse.