The 10 fintech companies to watch right now

Financial technology firms are banks’ biggest competitors and their most valuable allies. With the rise of different needs within the financial space — from environmental solutions, to payments and digital banking, to regulation and security — come more and more new players in the fintech space.

A new study from Juniper Research evaluated rising fintechs on things such as total capital raised, product portfolio, and creativity and innovation to determine which fintechs will be future leaders globally in 2025.

The ranking “provides a critical tool to assess innovation and identify the future of the market,” research author Daniel Bedford said in a statement.

“By identifying key innovations across the most important markets within fintech, and identifying what technological and strategic elements are causing waves for investors, analysts, and businesses, the report is a must-have source of insight on the future of fintech,” Bedford said.

These are Juniper’s top 10 fintechs of tomorrow.