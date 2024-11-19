Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know
The 10 fintech companies to watch right now

Business News

Juniper Research ranked financial tech firms globally on funding, offerings, and creativity

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Illustration: Eugene Mymrin (Getty Images)

Financial technology firms are banks’ biggest competitors and their most valuable allies. With the rise of different needs within the financial space — from environmental solutions, to payments and digital banking, to regulation and security — come more and more new players in the fintech space.

A new study from Juniper Research evaluated rising fintechs on things such as total capital raised, product portfolio, and creativity and innovation to determine which fintechs will be future leaders globally in 2025.

The ranking “provides a critical tool to assess innovation and identify the future of the market,” research author Daniel Bedford said in a statement.

“By identifying key innovations across the most important markets within fintech, and identifying what technological and strategic elements are causing waves for investors, analysts, and businesses, the report is a must-have source of insight on the future of fintech,” Bedford said.

These are Juniper’s top 10 fintechs of tomorrow.

10. BeZero

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Muriel de Seze (Getty Images)

BeZero, a carbon credit ratings agency, is No. 10 on Juniper’s list. The London-based firm was founded in 2020 and was valued at about $1 billion as of November 2022.

9. Mercury

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Mercury, a fintech providing digital-only banking to early-stage startups, is ninth on the list. Founded in 2017, Mercury was a beneficiary of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in 2023, picking up a lot of its lost customers. As of July 2021, the San Francisco-based company was valued at $1.6 billion.

8. Volt

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Olga Rolenko (Getty Images)

Real-time payment solutions firm Volt is eighth in Juniper’s ranking. Another London-based fintech, Volt was founded in 2019 and raised $60 million of funding last year for a reported valuation of $350 million.

7. Tabby

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: B4lls (Getty Images)

Buy now, pay later player Tabby is No. 7 on Juniper’s list. The firm, with headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, launched in 2019 and operates throughout the Middle East and North Africa regions. Tabby was valued at $1.5 billion after a $200 million fundraise last year, making it the first fintech unicorn — a startup to reach a $1 billion valuation — in the region.

6. Zuora

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Sunwoo Jung (Getty Images)

Redwood City, California-based business-to-business (b2b) payments platform Zuora (ZUO) comes in sixth on the list. The company, founded in 2007, went public in March 2018 and has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion.

5. Xapien

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Coming in at No. 5 is Xapien, a regulatory technology firm that conducts risk, regulatory, and reputational research on companies and individuals. Based in London and founded in 2018, Xapien has raised $17.8 million in total funding.

4. Monobank

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

Mobile-only bank Monobank is the No. 4 fintech leader to watch next year, according to Juniper. The Ukrainian bank has been operating since 2017 and had an estimated value of more than $1 billion as of 2021.

3. Billie

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

B2b payments platform Billie ranks third on Juniper’s list. Founded in 2016 and based in Berlin, Billie was last valued at $640 million after completing a $100 million funding round in 2021.

2. dLocal

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Photo: Oscar Wong (Getty Images)

E-commerce payments firm dLocal (DLO), which has its headquarters in Montevideo, Uruguay, is No. 2 on Juniper’s list. The company, founded in 2016, went public on the Nasdaq in June 2021 and has a market cap of $2.65 billion. It was the first Uruguayan unicorn and only the second company from the country to make it to Wall Street.

1. SteelEye

Image for article titled The 10 fintech companies to watch right now
Image: Krongkaew (Getty Images)

SteelEye, a London-based regtech firm, is Juniper’s top fintech future global leader in 2025. The company offers integrated surveillance solutions that help financial firms detect and manage risks, as well as meet regulatory requirements.

Founded in 2017, SteelEye raised $21 million in a 2022 funding round, bringing its total funds raised to $43 million.

