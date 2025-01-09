How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers

About
Personal Finance

The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers

Cities across the Northeast, Midwest, and the South could be hotspots for first-timers in 2025

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

First-time homebuyers decreased to just 24% of the market share in 2024, down from 32% a year prior and the lowest share since the National Association of Realtors began collecting data in 1981. And it’s generally taking longer for Americans to buy homes: The median first-time buyer age increased to 38 years old from 35 in 2023.

A lack of affordability and inventory, paired with high mortgage rates, have kept many young people from buying homes. While the housing market isn’t expected to see drastic improvements in 2025, there are cities that could be ripe for first-time homebuyers this year, according to a Realtor.com (NWSA) analysis.

To find the top cities for first-time buyers, Realtor.com scored some of the largest cities across the country based on: median listing price, aggregate location score, number of for-sale listings per 1,000 households, percentage of households with owners aged 25-34, average length of commutes to work, forecasted unemployment rate, and projected sales growth and median listing price growth in 2025.

Click through to see the 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2025.

2 / 12

10. Wilmington, DE

10. Wilmington, DE

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Briana Ingram (Getty Images)

Coming in at no. 10 is Wilmington, where the median list price of a home as of November 2024 is $222,000. At that price, homes in the city are 4.1 times the median income.

3 / 12

9. Tonawanda, NY

9. Tonawanda, NY

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Grace Cary (Getty Images)

The city of Tonawanda, less than a 30-minute drive from Niagara Falls, is ninth on Realtor.com’s list. Homes in Tonawanda have a median list price of $229,000, with a 2.9 price-to-income ratio.

4 / 12

8. Baltimore, MD

8. Baltimore, MD

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: David Shvartsman (Getty Images)

Baltimore is the eighth-best city for first-time homebuyers in 2025. The city has a median list price of $210,000 and a price-to-income ratio of 3.3.

5 / 12

7. North Little Rock, AR

7. North Little Rock, AR

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Feverpitched (Getty Images)

The twin city of Little Rock, North Little Rock ranks at no. 7 on Realtor.com’s list of top cities for first-time buyers. Homes here are listed for a median price of $160,000, resulting in a price-to-income ratio of 3.3.

6 / 12

6. Lansing, MI

6. Lansing, MI

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Image: Mike Kline (Getty Images)

With a median list price of $135,000 and a 2.6 price-to-income ratio, this state capital is the sixth-best city for first-time buyers in 2025, according to Realtor.com.

7 / 12

5. Altamonte Springs, FL

5. Altamonte Springs, FL

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Blake Callahan (Getty Images)

Altamonte Springs in central Florida cracked the top 5, with a median list price of $229,400 and a 3.6 price-to-income ratio.

8 / 12

4. Lauderdale Lakes, FL

4. Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)

At no. 4 is Lauderdale Lakes, a city in the Miami metropolitan area. As of November, homes in this city are listed for a median price of $154,850, making them 2.7 times buyers’ median income.

9 / 12

3. Villas, FL

3. Villas, FL

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Quackersnaps (Getty Images)

On Florida’s west coast is the unincorporated community of Villas, which Realtor.com ranked as the third-best place for first-time buyers. It has a median list price of $236,950, and a 3.4 price-to-income ratio.

10 / 12

2. Rochester, NY

2. Rochester, NY

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Debra Millet (Getty Images)

Rochester is the no. 2 city in the U.S. for first-time buyers in 2025. Homes in this upstate New York city are listed for a median price of $129,900, 2.5 times the median income of the area.

11 / 12

1. Harrisburg, PA

1. Harrisburg, PA

Image for article titled The 10 best cities in America for first-time homebuyers
Photo: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)

Taking the top spot for first-time homebuyers in 2025 is Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania, where homes hsve a median list price of $140,000 for a 2.6 price-to-income ratio.

12 / 12