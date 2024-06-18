EV startup Fisker died from self-inflicted wounds. Here's how it happened

After months of turmoil, struggling electric vehicle maker Fisker filed for bankruptcy, bringing to an end a torrid period that began almost as soon as it started shipping its Ocean electric SUV. Now, the company’s assets will be stripped and sold off in order to recoup some of the costs it lost through the launch of its cursed electric car.



Advertisement

The demise of the automaker followed stories of disgruntled reviewers, totaled cars and struggling sales, which have seemingly followed Fisker everywhere it went. So in case you missed some of the biggest stories to hit Fisker over the past year, we’ve rounded up the key moments that led to the demise of the cursed automaker.