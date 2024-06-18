Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
EV startup Fisker died from self-inflicted wounds. Here's how it happened

News

EV startup Fisker died from self-inflicted wounds. Here's how it happened

Fisker filed for bankruptcy, but the writing has been on the wall since the disastrous rollout of its Ocean electric SUV began

By
Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik
A photo of a silver Fisker Ocean electric car.
So much promise.
Photo: Fisker

After months of turmoil, struggling electric vehicle maker Fisker filed for bankruptcy, bringing to an end a torrid period that began almost as soon as it started shipping its Ocean electric SUV. Now, the company’s assets will be stripped and sold off in order to recoup some of the costs it lost through the launch of its cursed electric car.

The demise of the automaker followed stories of disgruntled reviewers, totaled cars and struggling sales, which have seemingly followed Fisker everywhere it went. So in case you missed some of the biggest stories to hit Fisker over the past year, we’ve rounded up the key moments that led to the demise of the cursed automaker.

No Direct Sales

No Direct Sales

A photo of the interior of a Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

Fisker produced just over 10,000 cars in 2023, delivering around 4,700 units of its Ocean crossover to customers across 12 markets worldwide. While the company claimed it was already a revenue-generating company, Fisker started this year with a new means of making money: car dealerships. In the U.S., Fisker opted to ditch its direct sales model in favor of partnering with traditional dealerships.

Read more here.

The Wheels Started Coming Off

The Wheels Started Coming Off

A photo of three Fisker Ocean electric cars.
Photo: Fisker

When the Fisker Ocean finally rolled off the production line, the initial reaction was one of surprise. Fisker did it, the company managed to release a product in a highly sought-after segment. Maybe this could be the automaker turning over a new leaf, showing the world it can really build cars with broad appeal. However, as customers began getting their hands on the cars things started to go wrong.

Read more here.

The Feds Step In

The Feds Step In

A photo of four Fisker Ocean electric cars.
Photo: Fisker

Things were about to get worse for the Ocean, as moaning buyers don’t have anywhere near as much might as the U.S. government, which launched a probe into the electric car earlier this year. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched an investigation into issues around the Ocean’s ability to move, specifically the car’s ability to shift between gears.

Read more here.

Half A Billion Dollars Down

Half A Billion Dollars Down

A photo of a white Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

Sales of the Fisker Ocean began in earnest in 2023, with the front-wheel-drive version starting just under $39,000 and offering 231 miles of range, and the mid-tier $53,000 model offering 350 miles of range and all-wheel drive. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the company’s spiral, and the Wall Street Journal reported this year that Fisker’s financial situation could be best described as “dire” after it lost nearly half a billion dollars last year.

Read more here.

The ‘Worst Car Ever Reviewed’

The 'Worst Car Ever Reviewed'

This is the Worst Car I’ve Ever Reviewed

If complaining customers, inquiring safety inspectors and circling debt collectors wasn’t enough, things at Fisker got a whole heap worse when a YouTube reviewer got their hands on the Ocean. Tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, who has amassed an incredible 18.5 million, pulled no punches in his review of the EV, which he branded “the worst car I’ve ever tested.”

Read more here.

The Reviews Keep Coming

The Reviews Keep Coming

A photo of the interior in a Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

One biblically bad review wasn’t enough for the Fisker Ocean and Consumer Reports also had its own share of misery to bring Fisker’s way. When it got its hands on the electrics SUV, Consumer Reports described the Ocean as “quite unappealing in its current state.” The site also lamented its lackluster safety features like blind spot warning and lane keep assist, and criticized its lack of cruise control and unreliable Bluetooth connection, despite its $63,981 price tag.

Read more here.

Prices Start Tumbling

Prices Start Tumbling

A photo of a blue Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

There was a silver lining to all that bad press for Fisker, though, as it meant anyone in the market for an Ocean could pick up an absolute bargain. When it launched, the Ocean came with a relatively reasonable starting price of $37,499, and even the top-of-the-line Ocean One wasn’t ridiculously priced at just under $70,000. However we managed to find one for sale for less, much less, than that. In fact, we tracked down a 2023 Fisker Ocean One selling for just under $50,000.

Read more here.

The Walls Started Closing In

The Walls Started Closing In

A photo of four Fisker Ocean electric cars.
Photo: Fisker

By March 2024, Fisker was officially in deep trouble. Talks with a large automaker for a potential deal reportedly collapsed and trading of company shares on the stock market were halted. Fisker’s last ditch attempt to save itself reportedly including looking into other strategic options like in- or out-of-court restructuring and capital market transactions.

Read more here.

More Price Cuts, More Problems

More Price Cuts, More Problems

A photo of a black Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

In a last-ditch attempt to reignite interest in the automaker, Fisker began slashing prices on the Ocean, with the base model being available for less than $25,000. As recently as March 2024, you could buy a $38,999 Fisker Ocean Sport at a $14,000 discount, bringing the price down to $24,999 before any state or local rebates.

Read more here.

Drama At The Door

Drama At The Door

A photo of a blue Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

While federal regulators concluded their investigation into the Ocean’s ability to move, another probe was launched into the car’s faulty doors. Auto safety regulators opened a preliminary probe into the SUV because of complaints that the doors of the electric crossover sometimes didn’t open when you wanted them to.

Read more here.

Room For Improvement

Room For Improvement

Fisker Ocean 2.0 - 2 Little Too Late?

There’s nothing quite like kicking someone when they’re down, as YouTuber Marques Brownlee found when he got behind the wheel of another Ocean. Brownlee gave the car a second chance and despite the promised software updates coming to fruition, he never changed his position on the car and it remains the worst car he’s ever reviewed.

Read more here.

Scrapped Instead Of Saved

Scrapped Instead Of Saved

A photo of three Fisker Ocean electric cars.
Photo: Fisker

A door ding is a pretty minor mishap that can happen to the best of us. Usually, it’s a pretty simple fix that involves maybe polishing out the panel, adding some new cladding or, if it’s really bad, replacing the door. For Fisker, however, the damage proved to be a ding too far for one Ocean owner who had to have their entire car totaled over the minor mishap.

Read more here.

Grave Robbing

Grave Robbing

A photo of a blue Fisker Ocean electric car.
Photo: Fisker

The cause of the totaled Ocean quickly revealed itself when it transpired that Fisker was pretty low on inventory of spare parts for the cars it had sold. However, the company had a trick up its sleeve to source parts for anyone else who’s car broke: a “graveyard” full of of preproduction cars and parts that you could raid for pieces to fix customer cars.

Read more here.

Left High And Dry

Left High And Dry

A photo of a dark blue Fisker Ocean SUV.
Photo: Fisker

As the writing started appearing on the wall for Fisker, the struggling automaker made things even worse for anyone unlucky enough to have one of its cars parked on their driveway. In May, Fisker sent out an email to Ocean owners in the U.S. and Puerto Rico that, effective immediately, cancelled their roadside assistance.

Read more here.

The Source Of The Problem

The Source Of The Problem

A photo of Henrik Fisker speaking at an event.
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP (Getty Images)

Fisker, after the disastrous launch of the Ocean crossover, is not doing so hot. For CEO Henrik Fisker, founder of both Fisker Automotive and VLF Automotive, it’s a tale as old as time — spin up a car company, make a few copies of one car, and then crash and burn in spectacular fashion. A new report from TechCrunch, though, starts to connect the dots on why this keeps happening to Fisker’s companies: The man himself.

Read more here.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

