Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Who owns your food? Meet America's top 10 food tycoons

Food

Who owns your food? Meet America's top 10 food tycoons

Big Food is big business — and some executives are reaping big rewards

By
Francisco Velasquez
Big Food is big business — and for chief executives at some of the largest food companies in the U.S., it’s a lofty means of making money.

Brands such as PepsiCo., Tyson Foods Inc., and Nestle, are among the leading food and beverage food companies nationwide, according to data gathering platform Statista. We’ve compiled a list of the average salaries that chief executives at the 10 biggest food and beverage companies in North America make annually, as well as when they took over as CEOs.

It’s important to note that companies pay executives differently — bonuses and stock options play a big part in their leader’s net worth — and salaries can be impacted by years of experience, the size of the company, whether they are privately held, as well as that company’s particular pay strategy.

1. Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo.

1. Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo.

  • Average salary: $1.7 million
  • CEO takeover: 2018
2. Donnie D. King, Tyson Foods

2. Donnie D. King, Tyson Foods

  • Average salary: $1.4 million
  • CEO takeover: 2021
3. Steven Wood Presley, Nestle

3. Steven Wood Presley, Nestle

  • Average salary: $652,000
  • CEO takeover: 2018
4. Wesley Batista Filho, JBS Foods, U.S.

4. Wesley Batista Filho, JBS Foods, U.S.

  • Average salary: $562,500
  • CEO takeover: 2023
5. Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz

5. Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz

  • Average salary: $800,000
  • CEO takeover: 2023
6. Jeff Harmening, General Mills

6. Jeff Harmening, General Mills

  • Average salary: $1.2 million
  • CEO takeover: 2017
7. Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch (BudLight brewer)

7. Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch (BudLight brewer)

  • Average salary: $12 million
  • CEO takeover: 2021
8. Shane Smith, Smithfield Foods

8. Shane Smith, Smithfield Foods

  • Average salary: $700,000
  • CEO takeover: 2021
9. James Quincey, Coca Cola


9. James Quincey, Coca Cola

  • Average salary: $1.6 million
  • CEO takeover: 2017
10. Brian Sikes, Cargill Inc.

10. Brian Sikes, Cargill Inc.

  • Average salary: $700,000
  • CEO takeover: 2023
