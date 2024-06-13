Even the ‘For Dummies’ books are getting in on AI

In This Story WLY +0.18%

After decades of catering to “dummies,” the publishing company John Wiley & Sons is expanding into intelligence — or at the very least, artificial intelligence.

The publishing house is known for its “For Dummies” series, which provides how-to guides on subject matter including foreign languages, sports and interpersonal relationships. Now Wiley is seeing stock growth after announcing its partnership with an unspecified “large tech company.”

“We’re seeing significant interest in leveraging our authoritative content to train AI and machine learning models,” interim president and CEO Matthew Kissner said in a Thursday statement. The New Jersey-based company said its full-year revenue was up 5%, in part due to “the GenAI content rights project.”

Wiley said it has already completed a content rights project with one major tech company this quarter and plans to execute a second partnership in the 2025 fiscal year. While this marks the first official partnership between Wiley and artificial intelligence developers, the “For Dummies” series has already played a role in the proliferation of AI content.

More than 900 “For Dummies” texts were among the contentused by the AI training system Book3 – which pirated copyrighted material to teach AI how to communicate, according to an Atlantic investigation last year.