Country of interest: Russia 

Moscow will extend its voluntary cut of 500,000 barrels a day through the end of 2024, Alexander Novak, the Russian deputy prime minister, told the Russian state news agency Tass yesterday. In a separate televised interview the same day, Novak emphasized that Russia would honor its production cut claims.

But industry watchers are skeptical if the Kremlin is making good on its promise. Russia’s oil exports are holding strong in spite of Western sanctions. At the same time, though, the number of idled oil wells is rising in the country.

