Ford's recall of 43,000 SUVs is being probed by the feds

Federal auto safety investigators have launched a probe into Ford Motor Co.’s recall of almost 43,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs over fuel leak issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it would open a recall query — a probe opened by regulators when a fix to solve an issue doesn’t appear adequate — over Ford’s recall, which was first reported Wednesday. The recall covers some model year 2022 through 2023 Bronco Sport SUVs and model year 2022 Escape SUVs equipped with 1.5-liter engines, according to documents posted with the NHTSA.

The SUVs’ fuel injector may crack, which can allow liquid fuel or vapor to accumulate near ignition sources, possibly starting fires. Ford said it has received reports of five under-hood fires and 14 warranty replacements related to the issue.

Although Ford’s remedy for the problem includes an update to the engine control software and the installation of a tube to let gasoline flow away from hot surfaces to the ground, it does not involve replacing the injectors. The lack of a replacement is what’s concerned the NHTSA.

Ford on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it isn’t replacing fuel injectors because it is confident that the software update and tube installation “will prevent the failure from occurring and protect the customer.” The new software will trigger a dashboard warning light and Ford will extend warranty coverage for the defective fuel injectors, so owners will be able to get free replacements.

The recall is an extension of a November 2022 recall that affected more than 630,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs across the world. Ford told the AP the remedy has already been successfully tested on vehicles involved in the first recall.

So far, Ford is — once again — a leader in recalls in 2024. The Detroit automaker has recalled more than 2.24 million vehicles since Jan 1.