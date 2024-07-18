Ford is investing $3 billion on Super Duty truck production to meet booming demand

In This Story F +1.70%

Ford Motor Co. is ramping up production of its F-Series Super Duty pickups with a $3 billion investment to keep up with the explosive demand for the trucks.

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

The Detroit automaker plans put around $2.3 billion of that investment into its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, which had been making the Edge SUV until May. Beginning this summer, Ford will begin installing new equipment at the complex and aims to produce the current generation Super Duty in 2026.

Advertisement

The automaker will also invest $24 million into its Sharonville, Ohio, plant, $1 million into its Rawsonville, Michigan, plant and add about 50 new jobs to its Sterling Axle Plant in Michigan, to support Super Duty Production. Overall, 20,000 American workers across five states will be employed to work on the trucks.



Advertisement

The investment will add production capacity of up to 100,000 trucks across the company’s plants in Kentucky, Ohio, and Canada. The Ohio Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck plant made more than 200,000 Super Duty trucks during the first half of 2024.

Advertisement

“Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand,” CEO Jim Farley said in a statement. “This move benefits our customers and supercharges our Ford Pro commercial business.”



Ford had previously planned to invest $1.3 billion into the plant to produce a new three-row electric SUV, which was delayed to 2027 from 2025. The investment allows for union-represented workers to return to work a year ahead of schedule, according to Unifor, and secures 1,800 jobs. The Oakville complex will produce both gas-powered and electric Super Duty trucks later in the decade.

Advertisement

The announcement comes weeks after Farley said during a festival that Ford will focus on smaller EVs and told CNBC that “big, huge, enormous, they’re never going to make money,” referring to models like the Super Duty trucks.

Ford’s electric business, the “Model e” unit, lost $4.7 billion in 2023, while the Ford Pro division — which includes the Super Duty trucks — recorded $7.2 billion in revenue, more than double what it made in 2022.



Advertisement

“There is durable demand for Super Duty from Ford Pro customers as spending on infrastructure and related construction activity remains high,” Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis said in a statement. “Unlocking Super Duty volume will also support businesses and tradespeople who rely on these trucks and first responders who serve their communities.”

Ford stock jumped almost 2% in trading Thursday morning.