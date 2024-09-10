AT&T's first female CEO of color on what it takes to succeed

Industry leader Anne Chow believes the lessons we learn as children can stick with us for a lifetime, often shaping our paths in ways we may only fully understand years later.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

For AT&T’s first female CEO of color, the values instilled by her Taiwanese American parents have become the bedrock of a remarkable career. Growing up in the Midwest, Chow learned early on that a strong work ethic and a commitment to service would be essential for success.

Advertisement

These principles paved the way for her to lead AT&T Business – a $35 billion global unit with 35,000 employees. They also form the foundation of her book, Lead Bigger: The Transformative Power of Inclusion, a project she set as a bucket list goal nearly a decade ago.

Advertisement

Chow’s inclusive leadership earned her a place among Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and brought her numerous accolades for her impact on business and culture. She currently serves as the lead director of FranklinCovey, sits on the boards of 3M and CSX, and is a senior fellow and adjunct professor of executive education at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her journey – from Girl Scouts and Juilliard to bowls of Chef Boyardee and buckets of KFC – Chow sat down with Quartz to share five key tips that are crucial to succeed in today’s dynamic world.



1. Embrace lifelong learning

“Education is everything,” Chow said.

For her, this means committing to continuous growth and remaining open to new perspectives, beyond traditional academic paths. The skills and knowledge one acquires are “invaluable and enduring.”





Advertisement

“The things in your life that will never be taken away are your education, your skill set, your experience,” she said. “Those are uniquely you.”



2.Strive to be your best

Inspired by her parents’ high expectations, Chow advises aspiring leaders to focus on personal excellence rather than competing to be the best. “It’s about realizing your potential,” she said. This mindset encourages personal growth and self-improvement. It pushes individuals to pursue their highest capabilities, regardless of competition.

Advertisement

One way Chow keeps this advice in check is by asking herself from time to time: Did you work your hardest?

3. Give back and serve others

Chow’s parents, who arrived in the U.S. with little but a strong desire to help, instilled in her the importance of service.

Advertisement

“In order to do good, you actually have to do good for others,” Chow said. This principle involves creating a sustainable and lasting impact on your community.

4. Prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best

Chow’s pragmatic approach to risk management is tied to the concept of “immigrant paranoia,” which involves preparing for potential challenges while maintaining optimism.

Advertisement

“Plan for the best but prepare for the worst,” she said. This approach ensures readiness for different outcomes and fosters resilience.

5. Leverage your unique identity

There’s power in authenticity.

“You are your greatest superpower,” Chow said. By embracing your unique qualities and experiences, rather than trying to be someone else, you can harness your true potential and make a meaningful impact.