The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored

Not every job is going to be a thrill ride. For some, work is boring here and there, but usually engaging. For others, it’s always dull.

PlayUSA.com, a website about the online gambling industry, analyzed 2.4 million reviews on Glassdoor from every Fortune 500 company to try and figure out which companies have the most bored workforce.

It looked for keywords in reviews like “bored,” “monotonous,” “tedious,” and at least a dozen others.

Unsurprisingly, insurance companies made up four of the top 10 most boring companies but so did a company in the aerospace and defense field.

Check out the full list to see where employees are most likely to fall asleep at their desks: