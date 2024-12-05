Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored

Future of Work

An analysis of millions of Glassdoor reviews helped figure out where workers are the most bored

Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: 10'000 Hours (Getty Images)

Not every job is going to be a thrill ride. For some, work is boring here and there, but usually engaging. For others, it’s always dull.

PlayUSA.com, a website about the online gambling industry, analyzed 2.4 million reviews on Glassdoor from every Fortune 500 company to try and figure out which companies have the most bored workforce.

It looked for keywords in reviews like “bored,” “monotonous,” “tedious,” and at least a dozen others.

Unsurprisingly, insurance companies made up four of the top 10 most boring companies but so did a company in the aerospace and defense field.

Check out the full list to see where employees are most likely to fall asleep at their desks:

#10: Elevance Health

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: jetcityimage (Getty Images)
#9: Travelers

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)
#8: Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc.

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
#7: Fannie Mae

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: J. David Ake / Contributor (Getty Images)
#6: The TJX Companies Inc.

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: SOPA Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
#5: PACCAR

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: jetcityimage (Getty Images)
#4: U.S. Bancorp

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: AaronP (AP)
#3: The Progressive Corporation

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)
#2: Albertsons Companies

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)
#1: RTX (formerly Raytheon)

Image for article titled The Fortune 500 companies where workers are the most bored
Photo: J. David Ake (Getty Images)
