These 5 U.S. states are home to almost half the Fortune 500

Fortune 500 companies, the biggest firms in the U.S. by revenue, play a significant role in the U.S. economy. They comprise two-thirds of U.S. GDP — a combined $18.8 trillion in revenues and $43 trillion in market value (as of March 28). They also employ about 31 million people around the globe, according to Fortune.

All of the wealth and jobs created by these firms is not evenly distributed across the U.S., however. In fact, just five states house 220 of the Fortune 500 companies. Click through to see which states those are — and just how many companies call them home.