
Business News

Fox names Lawrence Jones as fourth host of its morning 'Fox & Friends' franchise

The ‘Fox & Friends’ morning show will have to make some room on its curvy couch


FILE - Lawrence Jones attends the 2019 White House Correspondents&#39; Association dinner on April 27, 2019, in Washington. Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on &quot;FOX &amp; Friends.&quot; (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Lawrence Jones attends the 2019 White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 27, 2019, in Washington. Jones will join co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on "FOX & Friends." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Image: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The curvy couch is making room for one more: Lawrence Jones will join the daily “Fox & Friends” morning show as a fourth host beginning on Monday.

Fox News said Thursday that Jones will join Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade on the morning news and talk show, which airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern. He's familiar to the show's viewers as an enterprise reporter there.

Jones is losing the Saturday evening show he has hosted, making room for a new show with talk host Mark Levin.

Jones, 30, has been with Fox News since 2018 and said “Fox & Friends” is where he made his first national television appearance.

“It is truly a privilege to inform our audience every day and I can't wait to do so each morning,” he said.