Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) reports earnings

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF+0.49%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements showing total assets of $2.198 billion, an increase from $1.836 billion at the end of 2023. The increase is attributed to higher loan balances and investment securities.
Net income for the year was $11.1 million, compared to $13.6 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher noninterest expenses and a loss on the sale of securities.
Net interest income increased to $57.5 million from $53.6 million in the previous year, with a net interest margin of 2.95%. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher yields on earning assets.
The provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million, down from $2.6 million in 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.26% of total loans at year-end.
Noninterest income decreased to $13.7 million from $14.9 million in 2023, mainly due to a $4.3 million loss on the sale of investment securities.
Noninterest expenses increased to $55.9 million from $50.0 million in 2023, driven by higher salaries and benefits, data processing expenses, and FDIC premiums.
Total deposits increased to $1.816 billion from $1.538 billion at the end of 2023, with significant growth in money management and time deposits.
The Bank's capital ratios remained strong, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.85% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.92% at year-end.
Franklin Financial Services Corporation's management continues to focus on maintaining strong liquidity and capital positions while navigating economic and regulatory challenges.
