Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF) reports earnings

In This Story FRAF +0.49%

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (FRAF+0.49% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

The filing includes financial statements showing total assets of $2.198 billion, an increase from $1.836 billion at the end of 2023. The increase is attributed to higher loan balances and investment securities.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

Net income for the year was $11.1 million, compared to $13.6 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher noninterest expenses and a loss on the sale of securities.

Advertisement

Net interest income increased to $57.5 million from $53.6 million in the previous year, with a net interest margin of 2.95%. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher yields on earning assets.

Advertisement

The provision for credit losses on loans was $2.0 million, down from $2.6 million in 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 1.26% of total loans at year-end.

Advertisement

Noninterest income decreased to $13.7 million from $14.9 million in 2023, mainly due to a $4.3 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Noninterest expenses increased to $55.9 million from $50.0 million in 2023, driven by higher salaries and benefits, data processing expenses, and FDIC premiums.

Advertisement

Total deposits increased to $1.816 billion from $1.538 billion at the end of 2023, with significant growth in money management and time deposits.

The Bank's capital ratios remained strong, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.85% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.92% at year-end.

Advertisement

Franklin Financial Services Corporation's management continues to focus on maintaining strong liquidity and capital positions while navigating economic and regulatory challenges.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Franklin Financial Services Corporation annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.