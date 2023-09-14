Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported net income of $2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

Watch
Why IBM stock is a buy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Don't expect the Fed to help your investment in Amazon
Tuesday 2:24PM
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
September 5, 2023

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEIM