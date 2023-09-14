Frequency Electronics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) on Thursday reported net income of $2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Mitchel Field, New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share.

The maker of precision timing products posted revenue of $12.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FEIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FEIM