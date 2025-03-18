Frontier Airlines takes aim at Southwest with a free checked bag offer

Frontier Airlines is taking aim at Southwest (LUV+0.73% ) with a new promotion offering a free checked and free seat selection.

For flights booked through March 24, customers can receive the Economy Bundle for free, which includes a carry-on, seat selection, flight changes, and, for a limited time, a free checked bag. The offer applies to nonstop flights departing between May 28 and Aug. 18.

“We’ve always had heart,” said CEO Barry Biffle, seemingly taking a jab at rivals, adding, “While other airlines have taken away the perks travelers want, we’re bringing them back.”

This move comes at major airlines like Southwest have been raising fees and introducing no-frills options, pushing budget-conscious travelers to consider alternatives. In March, Southwest announced it would discontinue its free checked bag policy, sparking anger among customers and delighting competitors like Delta (DAL-2.50% ) and United (UAL-2.62% ).

Southwest is also facing layoffs, letting go of 1,700 non-union employees at its headquarters. The layoffs were announced online, and employees were banned from entering corporate headquarters.

Frontier, along with Spirit Airlines, is know for its low-cost fares, though tickets can become more expensive as extra fees for services are added. Larger carriers like Delta, American (AAL-1.99% ), and United have adopted similar fee-heavy policies, charging extra for services once considered standard. These extra fees have become a significant revenue stream for airlines, with charges now a core port of their financial model.

In a market where domestic travel demand has been unpredictable, this move could help budget airlines like Frontier boost profits while appealing to travelers who are fed up with rising fees.

Moreover, Frontier’s bold offer may signal a new era in the airline industry – one where value takes center stage. For now, Biffle wants customers to think of the promotion as the ultimate “divorce,” saying, “If you’re not happy with your airline, we’re here for you.”