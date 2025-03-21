FS Credit Real E (FSREI) reports earnings

In This Story FSREI

FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements showing total assets of $10,202,447,000, an increase from $9,466,698,000 in the previous year. This growth is attributed to an increase in loans receivable and investments in real estate.

Net income for the year was $175,014,000, up from $150,203,000 in the previous year. The increase is primarily due to higher interest income from loans and mortgage-backed securities.

The company reported net interest income of $308,805,000, a slight decrease from $322,333,000 in the previous year, reflecting changes in interest expense and income.

Operating expenses increased to $135,855,000 from $122,737,000, driven by higher management fees and general administrative expenses.

FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. continues to focus on originating and managing a portfolio of senior loans secured by commercial real estate in the United States.

The company's investment strategy includes senior floating-rate mortgage loans, commercial real estate securities, and other real estate-related assets.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had 145 loans with a principal balance of $7,507,083,000 and a net book value of $7,402,810,000.

The company maintains a leverage-to-net assets ratio of 2.0x, and its debt-to-equity ratio is 2.1x.

FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and intends to continue operating in a manner that allows it to maintain this status.

The filing also details the company's financing strategy, which includes the use of credit facilities, repurchase agreements, and collateralized loan obligations to support investment activities.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the FS Credit Real E annual 10-K report dated March 21, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.