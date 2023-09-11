FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Monday reported a loss of $24.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

Advertisement

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCEL