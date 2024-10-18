We’ve all fantasized about leaving an especially awful job – who doesn’t dream of telling off their worst boss, leaving in a huff, and making sure everyone knows exactly how maligned your employers make you feel?

Sometimes our reasons for leaving can be relatively insignificant – a job can be a little unfulfilling or boring. In other instances, however, being in a toxic environment can make quitting seem like the only viable option.



During the pandemic, there was a wave of people leaving their positions – a phenomenon that some labeled The Great Resignation. Experts, including Professor Anthony Klotz who coined the term, believed that the phenomenon would come to an end by the start of 2024. A recent study from LinkedIn (MSFT) and Microsoft, however, revealed that 46% of people wanted to quit their jobs this year, up from 40% in 2021.



There’s a variety of reasons why employees want to leave their positions. Despite surface-level efforts made to embrace women in the workplace, for example, nearly half of all women still reported experiencing sexist microaggressions at work in 2024, according to McKinsey’s & Company’s “Women in the Workplace” report.



“Microaggressions take a heavy toll,” the report read. “Women who experience them are more likely to feel burned out and to consider quitting their jobs and less likely to view their workplaces as equitable.”



But while most of us bite our tongues and send polite resignation letters, some people have the guts and the sense of humor to quit using more exciting methods. Continue reading to learn more about the funniest ways people quit their jobs.