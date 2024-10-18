Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Future of Work

46% of workers expressed a desire to quit their jobs in a recent survey

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
Photo: Anchalee Phanmaha (iStock by Getty Images)

We’ve all fantasized about leaving an especially awful job – who doesn’t dream of telling off their worst boss, leaving in a huff, and making sure everyone knows exactly how maligned your employers make you feel?

Sometimes our reasons for leaving can be relatively insignificant – a job can be a little unfulfilling or boring. In other instances, however, being in a toxic environment can make quitting seem like the only viable option.

During the pandemic, there was a wave of people leaving their positions – a phenomenon that some labeled The Great Resignation. Experts, including Professor Anthony Klotz who coined the term, believed that the phenomenon would come to an end by the start of 2024. A recent study from LinkedIn (MSFT) and Microsoft, however, revealed that 46% of people wanted to quit their jobs this year, up from 40% in 2021.

There’s a variety of reasons why employees want to leave their positions. Despite surface-level efforts made to embrace women in the workplace, for example, nearly half of all women still reported experiencing sexist microaggressions at work in 2024, according to McKinsey’s & Company’s “Women in the Workplace” report.

“Microaggressions take a heavy toll,” the report read. “Women who experience them are more likely to feel burned out and to consider quitting their jobs and less likely to view their workplaces as equitable.”

But while most of us bite our tongues and send polite resignation letters, some people have the guts and the sense of humor to quit using more exciting methods. Continue reading to learn more about the funniest ways people quit their jobs.

2 / 7

Hire someone to do it for you

Image for article titled The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
Photo: somethingway (iStock by Getty Images)

In Japan, a labor shortage has led to some employers forcefully rejecting disgruntled workers’ attempts to leave their positions. Fortunately, an enterprising company called Exit has found a solution. Workers can pay $200 and have Exit quit their jobs for them. The business has been a success – overseeing the resignations of 10,000 people annually, the Wall Street Journal reported. Of course, this does raise the question of what will happen if someone wants to quit their job at Exit.

Bring in a marching band

Image for article titled The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
Photo: Sean Justice (iStock by Getty Images)

Joey DeFrancesco became a viral sensation, at the height of the Great Recession, when he brought in a marching band to quit his job. “I was fighting back against working conditions there for a while and trying to organize a union,” DeFrancesco told ABC News (DIS), in 2011. “I was constantly butting heads with management. I knew if I was going to give them the pleasure of leaving, I had to go out in a big way.” DeFrancesco triumphantly left his job and a video of the incident quickly racked up views on YouTube.

Do an interpretive dance

Image for article titled The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
Photo: Westend61 (iStock by Getty Images)

Writer Marina Shifrin has grown frustrated with her job, writing what she described as “celebrity fluff pieces” while experiencing “consistent harassment” from her boss, according to the New York Times. Eager to get revenge on her employer, who prioritized churning out content and getting views over producing high-quality work, in 2013 Shifrin quit by filming herself dancing to Kanye West’s “Gone” and sharing the video to YouTube.

“I believe it’s more important to focus on the quality of the content,” Shifrin explained in the caption of her video. “When you learn to improve this, the views will come. Here is a little video I made explaining my feelings.”

Jump out the drive through window

Image for article titled The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
Photo: jetcityimage (iStock by Getty Images)

After hearing her manager at Wendy’s refer to her as a “lost cause,” Maria Kukulak had enough. Kukulak had already planned to quit after finishing sweeping and mopping the floors, but hearing the manager’s remark prompted her to exit immediately. She filmed herself climbing feet first out of the Wendy’s drive through window.

“My manager said I’m a lost cause today,” Kukulak captioned a TikTok video of the incident. “Prove him wrong by [making] me [go] viral.”

Give away free ice cream

Image for article titled The 5 funniest ways to quit your job
Photo: yaoinlove (iStock by Getty Images)

In February 2020, a McDonald’s manager named Nelly was at her wit’s end. “They gave me almost no staff,” she explained in a TikTok video, before pulling the crank on the restaurant’s ice cream machine.

“Let’s see how big we can get this cone! Free cone challenge,” she exclaimed, before handing cones to surprised customers who were pulling up to the drive through. “I’m about to quit! Free cones! Free cones!”

