Gaia Inc. (GAIA) reports earnings

Gaia Inc. has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports revenues of $90.4 million, an increase from $80.4 million in the prior year, driven by an increase in member count and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Cost of revenues increased to $12.6 million from $11.6 million, with a gross profit margin of 86.1% compared to 85.5% in the previous year.

Selling and operating expenses rose to $76.0 million from $67.2 million, attributed to increased marketing expenses.

Corporate, general, and administration expenses were $7.8 million, up from $6.2 million, due to higher accounting, audit, and legal fees.

The company recorded a net loss of $5.4 million, slightly improved from a net loss of $5.6 million in the previous year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $6.9 million, while cash used in investing activities was $15.0 million, primarily due to a technology license purchase.

Gaia's cash balance at the end of the year was $5.9 million.

The company continues to focus on expanding its subscription business domestically and internationally, leveraging its exclusive content library.

Gaia operates a global digital video subscription service offering a library of over 10,000 titles, with content available in multiple languages.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Gaia Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 10, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.