Salesforce, GameStop, Lululemon, and more stocks to watch this week

After a week of holiday shopping, Thanksgiving feasts, and time spent with family and friends, this week is expected to be a slightly quieter period for the stock market. Still, there will still be several important earnings reports and key macroeconomic data to monitor, offering potential market-moving insights.

Lululemon, GameStop, Salesforce and others to report earnings

This week will see a diverse range of earnings reports from tech, meme stock, and entertainment companies. Salesforce (CRM+1.58% ) (CRM) is set to release its earnings report on Tuesday after the market closes. Marvell Technology (MRVL+1.60% ) (MRVL) and Okta (OKTA+6.52% ) (OKTA) will also report their results on the same day. The timing for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY-1.32% ) (PLAY) is still to be confirmed.

On Wednesday, Chewy (CHWY+6.29% ) (CHWY), Dollar Tree (DLTR+4.49% ) (DLTR), and Foot Locker (FL+4.52% ) (FL) will release their earnings reports before the market opens. Meanwhile, GameStop (GME+2.88% ) (GME), a popular meme stock, will also report earnings on the same day, although the timing has not been confirmed.

Thursday will see financial updates from Kroger Company (KR-0.81% ) (KR) and Dollar General (DG+0.97% ) (DG) before the market opens. Lululemon (LULU+1.06% ) (LULU), which has been facing challenges due to sluggish sales, will report its earnings after the closing bell. Earnings reports will also be released after the market closes from companies including DocuSign (DOCU+0.30% ) (DOCU), Ulta Beauty (ULTA+1.84% ) (ULTA), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO-6.63% ) (VSCO).

Finally, on Friday, Kirkland’s (KIRK-1.16% ) (KIRK) will publish its financial results.

Labor data to be released this week

On Tuesday, the U.S. will release its job openings data for October, providing insights into labor market dynamics. On Wednesday, ADP (ADP-0.71% ) will publish its closely watched employment report, which tracks private sector job growth. Additionally, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book, a detailed compilation of economic conditions from the 12 Federal Reserve Districts. This report often offers valuable clues regarding the Fed’s stance on inflation, employment trends, and broader economic growth.

Thursday will bring the release of the usual weekly initial jobless claims, offering a snapshot of the ongoing health of the labor market. These reports will lead into Friday’s highly anticipated U.S. employment report, which will include key data points such as the unemployment rate and hourly wages, shedding light on broader economic conditions.

Finally, on Friday, the preliminary consumer sentiment report for December will be released, providing a measure of consumer confidence and expectations for the economy heading into the new year.