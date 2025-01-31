What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup

Politics & Government

Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup

Plus, Jerome Powell is under attack, and DeepSeek is raising eyebrows

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg, Chip Somodevilla, Kevin Dietsch / Staff, Kayla Bartkowski

The second official week of President Donald Trump’s administration was much like the first — full of chaos and growing pains.

The president spent this week signing new executive orders, playing an — economically — dangerous game of chicken with Colombia, weighing in on an aviation disaster, and blasting the Federal Reserve over its interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration promised greater transparency over drug price negotiations, while Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is eyeing a proposal to lower drug prices championed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who took him to task during a Senate hearing. And a Medicaid freeze appeared to lock millions of Americans out earlier this week.

The White House is also concerned about DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence startup, for national security reasons. Perplexity AI is looking at ways to bring another Chinese company under partial control of themselves and the U.S. government — TikTok.

Catch up on that and more — including Bill Gates’ choice words when asked about fellow billionaire Elon Musk — in this week’s politics roundup.

'This is insane s—t': Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk's meddling in global politics

‘This is insane s—t’: Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk’s meddling in global politics

Tesla CEO Elon Musk raises his fists as he speaks virtually during the Alternative for Germany (AfD) general election campaign launch in Halle, Germany, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk raises his fists as he speaks virtually during the Alternative for Germany (AfD) general election campaign launch in Halle, Germany, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Bill Gates had some choice words for Elon Musk when asked about Musk’s recent involvement in global politics.

Trump's new tariff playbook is off to a strong start

Trump’s new tariff playbook is off to a strong start

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump eked out a victory on Sunday after Colombia backed down from a trade war with the U.S., showing the potential benefits of his tariff strategy — at least when the tariffs themselves aren’t actually used.

RFK Jr. is open to lowering drug prices — using a policy championed by Elizabeth Warren

RFK Jr. is open to lowering drug prices — using a policy championed by Elizabeth Warren

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) in the Russell Senate Office Building on December 18, 2024.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Health and Human Services arrives for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) in the Russell Senate Office Building on December 18, 2024.
Image: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee for health secretary, reportedly expressed openness to seizing drug patents of high-priced drugs as a way to lower prices. — Bruce Gil

Trump claims Fed Chair Jerome Powell was too busy with DEI and climate change to tackle inflation

Trump claims Fed Chair Jerome Powell was too busy with DEI and climate change to tackle inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
Photo: Kayla Bartkowski (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is renewing his old attacks on the Federal Reserve and its chair, Jerome Powell, after the independent body voted to hold interest rates steady in its first rate decision of the year. —

The Trump administration promises 'greater transparency' in drug price negotiations

The Trump administration promises ‘greater transparency’ in drug price negotiations

Pharmacist filling prescription in pharmacy.
Pharmacist filling prescription in pharmacy.
Image: Caiaimage/Agnieszka Wozniak (Getty Images)

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said on Wednesday that it would seek “greater transparency” in drug price negotiations under President Donald Trump’s administration. The statement follows criticism from the pharmaceutical industry regarding the program. — Bruce Gil

Trump says DeepSeek's AI bombshell should be a 'wake-up call' for Big Tech

Trump says DeepSeek’s AI bombshell should be a ‘wake-up call’ for Big Tech

Donald Trump addresses the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida.
Donald Trump addresses the 2025 Republican Issues Conference at the Trump National Doral Miami on January 27, 2025 in Doral, Florida.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The release of DeepSeek-R1, a new open-source reasoning model from a Chinese artificial intelligence startup, should be a “wake-up call” for the U.S. tech industry, President Donald Trump said.

The White House is looking into DeepSeek over national security concerns

The White House is looking into DeepSeek over national security concerns

DeepSeek app displayed on an iPhone screen
The DeepSeek app is displayed on an iPhone screen on January 27, 2025 in San Anselmo, California.
Illustration: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The White House is looking into national security concerns over the Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek after its developer prompted a global tech sell-off. — Britney Nguyen

Trump Medicaid freeze seems to lock 72 million Americans out of their health insurance

Trump Medicaid freeze seems to lock 72 million Americans out of their health insurance

Hospital hallway corridor lined with medical equipment.
Hospital hallway corridor lined with medical equipment.
Image: Catherine McQueen (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s move to freeze federal funding for a massive number of government programs seems to have impacted Medicaid payment systems across the country, potentially locking 72 million Americans out of their health insurance. — Bruce Gil

Perplexity AI wants to buy TikTok — and give the U.S. government a big stake

Perplexity AI wants to buy TikTok — and give the U.S. government a big stake

Perplexity AI
Perplexity AI
Photo: Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Perplexity AI has reportedly revised its initial offer to merge with TikTok — this time with a carveout to give the U.S. government 50% control in a future initial public offering (IPO).

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as Trump tariffs loom and inflation fears linger

The Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady as Trump tariffs loom and inflation fears linger

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Federal Reserve policymakers voted Wednesday to hold interest rates steady in its first rate decision of the year. — Rocio Fabbro

