Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk, Trump tariff threats, and RFK Jr. on drug prices: Politics news roundup

The second official week of President Donald Trump’s administration was much like the first — full of chaos and growing pains.

Advertisement

The president spent this week signing new executive orders, playing an — economically — dangerous game of chicken with Colombia, weighing in on an aviation disaster, and blasting the Federal Reserve over its interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration promised greater transparency over drug price negotiations, while Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is eyeing a proposal to lower drug prices championed by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who took him to task during a Senate hearing. And a Medicaid freeze appeared to lock millions of Americans out earlier this week.

The White House is also concerned about DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence startup, for national security reasons. Perplexity AI is looking at ways to bring another Chinese company under partial control of themselves and the U.S. government — TikTok.

Catch up on that and more — including Bill Gates’ choice words when asked about fellow billionaire Elon Musk — in this week’s politics roundup.