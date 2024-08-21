Inside Gene Wilder's former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Musk sold the home to Wilder's nephew and loaned him money to make the purchase

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography

The Bel Air, California home once owned by “Willy Wonka” star Gene Wilder is on sale for $12.95 million. But if you think that’s the most interesting part of its history, you’re mistaken.

Wilder sold the home in 2007 for $2.725 million. Then in 2013, Tesla boss Elon Musk bought it for $6.75 million. In 2020, Musk said he was selling “almost all” of his possessions, but wanted to make sure the home wasn’t knocked down.

He sold it to Wilder’s nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman, and his wife, Elizabeth Hunter. Walker-Pearlman lived in the home as a child, but couldn’t afford the $9.5 million. Musk reduced the price to $7 million and also offered them a $6.7 million loan, the Wall Street Journal reported.

But Walker-Pearlman and Hunter reportedly fell behind on their payments to the billionaire and in July, Musk issued a notice of default.

The couple decided to put the home up for sale. “This is likely the closing of a very unicorn and beautiful chapter of our lives,” Walker-Pearlman told the Journal. Of Musk’s decision to file a notice of foreclosure, he said: “I’m not disgruntled at all.”

Check out the home that could be yours, if you have $13 million or so to spare.

Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Gene Wilder’s Former Home
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
Image for article titled Inside Gene Wilder&#39;s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography
