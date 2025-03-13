Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) reports earnings

In This Story GBIO +0.19%

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO+0.19% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing outlines the company's focus on developing redosable therapeutics for T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. These therapeutics aim to reprogram T cells in vivo to reduce or eliminate autoreactive T cells that attack the body's own tissues.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The report details Generation Bio's use of cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) technology to selectively deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) to T cells. This approach is designed to target disease-driving genes in autoimmunity that have been historically undruggable.

Advertisement

Generation Bio plans to announce the target and indication of its lead T cell-selective LNP-siRNA program for autoimmune disease by mid-year 2025, with an investigational new drug (IND) application submission expected in the second half of 2026.

Advertisement

The company is executing a strategy to develop a broad pipeline of T cell-driven autoimmune programs, expand its intellectual property portfolio, and pursue additional collaborations. Generation Bio currently collaborates with ModernaTX, Inc. on several preclinical research programs.

Advertisement

The filing also addresses the company's financial position, noting a net loss of $131.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, and an accumulated deficit of $703.0 million. Generation Bio anticipates needing substantial additional funding to continue its operations and development programs.

Generation Bio highlights the risks associated with its development efforts, including the early stage of its programs, potential delays in clinical trials, and the need to secure regulatory approvals. The company also notes the competitive landscape in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Advertisement

The report provides an overview of the company's intellectual property strategy, emphasizing its reliance on patent protection and trade secrets to safeguard its technologies and potential products.

Generation Bio's filing includes a detailed discussion of the regulatory environment, highlighting the complexities and uncertainties in obtaining marketing approvals for its product candidates in the United States and abroad.

Advertisement

The company acknowledges the challenges in manufacturing its product candidates, particularly the need to establish reliable and compliant manufacturing processes and secure third-party manufacturing partnerships.

Generation Bio's filing concludes with a summary of its corporate governance and human capital resources, emphasizing the importance of attracting and retaining qualified personnel to achieve its strategic objectives.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Generation Bio Co. annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.