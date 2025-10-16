8 genius ways people are using AI to cheat at work AI is rewriting office rules. Discover eight clever hacks employees use to game productivity, fake skills, and outsmart workplace systems

AI is redefining the rhythms of modern work, reshaping productivity in ways few have yet to fully understand. What started as an efficiency revolution has quietly become an ethical gray zone. From marketing to management, AI now handles everything from client emails to creative strategy, often without anyone realizing the human behind the screen didn’t actually write a thing.

The incentives are clear. AI tools are faster, cheaper, and infinitely patient. Fast Company reports that 40% of Gen Z men admit to using AI to “cheat” at work by automating writing, analysis, and more. The result is a new kind of professional hustle: blending authentic output with algorithmic assistance, just enough to pass as one’s own.

Meanwhile, companies themselves are conflicted. McKinsey calls this the era of the “superagency,” in which employees empowered by AI can outperform traditional teams, if they use it responsibly.

However, the line between enhancement and deception blurs fast.

AI has slipped so naturally into workflows that most people don’t realize when they’re crossing it. Here are eight ways workers are secretly using AI to gain an edge. Sometimes brilliant, sometimes suspect, and always telling of how modern labor is changing.