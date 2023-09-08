Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Germany will keep Russian oil giant Rosneft subsidiaries under its control for another 6 months

The German government says it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Friday it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months.

The government announced a year ago that it was putting Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision.

Watch
How long can consumer spending prop up stocks?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How the S&P could hit 5000 by year end
Tuesday 1:18PM
Why Pfizer is a top stock pick again
August 29, 2023

The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12% of Germany’s oil refining capacity.

Advertisement

The Economy Ministry said Friday that it is extending the trusteeship again until March 10, 2024, “to secure the energy supply.”

The Rosneft subsidiaries own a refinery at Schwedt, on the Polish border northeast of Berlin, which provides petroleum products for the capital and much of northeastern Germany. Until the end of 2022, it largely processed Russian oil. It now receives oil from the Polish port of Gdansk and from Kazakhstan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In its ruling in March, the Federal Administrative Court found that the government wasn’t obliged to give Rosneft a hearing before acting under the circumstances. It said indications of a possible withdrawal of capital backed fears that the subsidiaries could collapse — a scenario that the government already had moved to avoid with gas company Gazprom’s former German unit by taking control of that.

Germany later nationalized the former Gazprom unit, which was renamed Securing Energy for Europe.