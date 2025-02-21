Gilead's new HIV med, a bird flu shot for chickens, and Hims does blood tests: Pharma news roundup

Gilead (GILD) said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application for a twice-yearly injectable drug designed to prevent HIV. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) granted a conditional license for a vaccine designed to protect chickens from the bird flu, in an effort to contain an outbreak that has sent egg prices soaring. And after cashing in on the weight-loss drug boom, millennial-focused telehealth company Hims & Hers (HIMS) is expanding into at-home blood testing.

Check out those stories and more pharmaceutical news highlights from this week.