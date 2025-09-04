Meet the heirs to Giorgio Armani's fashion empire Until his death, Armani remained the creative director, CEO, and sole shareholder of his company which generated $2.7 billion in revenue last year

The Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani died Thursday at the age of 91, leaving behind a 50-year legacy and a billion-dollar company.

Armani formed the Giorgio Armani brand in 1975 with $10,000 in seed funding, alongside his late partner Sergio Galeotti. The designer rose to prominence in the 80s and 90s, leading the charge in women’s power-suit dressing and restructuring traditional men’s suits with a more relaxed design that changed modern suit making.

A favorite in Hollywood, the Armani label made regular appearances on the red carpet, from Julia Roberts’ off-the-rack men’s Armani suit at the 1990 Golden Globes to Lady Gaga’s custom black lace, long-sleeved Armani Privé gown at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Armani also costumed more than 200 films including “Goodfellas” and “Wolf of Wall Street.”

Until his death, Armani remained the creative director, CEO, and sole shareholder of his company which generated 2.3 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in revenue last year, Reuters reported. He was known for keeping a tight grip on operations. Though he was at home due to illness in his final days, he oversaw the company’s 50th-anniversary celebration plans via video calls, from fittings to makeup, he told the Financial Times.

“My greatest weakness is that I am in control of everything,” he said.

Armani had no children, so his passing calls to question who will take the reins of his company. Parts of his succession plan are known to the public, while other details will be revealed in his will. His right-hand man and head of men’s design, Pantaleo Dell’Orco, will likely take a major role, along with members of Armani’s family.

Just days before his death, Armani spoke to the Financial Times about the future of his company. “My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me,” he said in the interview, “such as Leo Dell’Orco, the members of my family and the entire working team.”

Here’s what we know about the heirs to the Giorgio Armani fashion empire.