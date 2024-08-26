Chicagoans with a passion for print media will especially enjoy the opportunity to live in this Chicago Tribune Tower apartment. The unique building features vestiges of the iconic newspaper, including the Chicago Tribune sign and marble walls engraved with quotes about the free press. The apartment building has 162 residences with 56 different floor plans. Listed at $3,395,000, the high-end units typically feature three bedrooms and four bathrooms for a total of 3,390 square feet. There will be an open house at 435 N Michigan Avenue on September 1.