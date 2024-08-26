Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations and lavish amenities —and they’re on the market right now. If you’re a prospective homebuyer, keep reading to see the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
2 / 12
This bright and spacious five bedroom, four bathroom penthouse was built in a converted Hudson Square industrial loft. The apartment features luxurious amenities including a soaking tub and a top-of-the-line kitchen. The apartment is listed at $15,900,000 and is 4,729 square feet. Located at 286 Spring Street, New York, there will be appointment-only open houses on August 27 and 28.
This elegant, sun-soaked, pre-war Upper West Side apartment has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built in 1911, the apartment has high-ceilings and original hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Listed at $4,499,000, the residence is 2,400 square feet. Located at 375 W End Avenue, New York there will be an open house on August 27.
4 / 12
This carefully preserved 1899 townhouse features two residential units with a total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The Boerum Hill residence features solar panels, multiple fireplaces and a backyard koi pond. Listed at $2,795,000, the townhouse is 2,495 square feet. Located at 457 Warren Street, New York, the home will host an open house on September 8.
5 / 12
This unit’s brightly painted walls and elegant hardwood features evoke a country cottage — despite being just minutes away from the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan. The prewar apartment has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rooftop deck. Listed at $2,300,000, the apartment is 1,750 square feet. There will be an open house for the unit, located at 2 Beekman Place, on August 28.
6 / 12
This five bedroom, five bathroom new construction in Pacific Palisades features elegant hardwood and marble features throughout the interior and luxurious landscaping outside. Listed at $5,998,000, the California home is 4,200 square feet. There will be an open house at 1101 Monument Street, Pacific Palisades, California on August 27.
7 / 12
This stunning property features a total of eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, split between an elegant main residence and a cozy cottage. Listed at $5,995,000, the estate is 6,000 square feet on a half-acre lot. There will be an open house at 3587 Ocean View Ave, Los Angeles on August 27.
8 / 12
Built in 1933, this Sunset Strip estate evokes the magic of Old Hollywood, with luxurious features including a pool, a library, butler’s pantries, a formal dining room and housekeeper’s quarters. Listed at $4,995,000, the five bedroom, five bathroom mansion is 5,273 square feet. There will be an open house at 1991 Outpost Circle, Los Angeles on August 27.
9 / 12
With views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay, it’s hard to imagine a better place to live near Silicon Valley. This four bedroom, five bathroom home features luxurious amenities including a soaking tub, a wine cellar, and a gas fireplace. Listed at $9,995,000, the residence is 4,560 square feet. There will be an open house at 1043-1045 Francisco Street, San Francisco on August 27.
Chicagoans with a passion for print media will especially enjoy the opportunity to live in this Chicago Tribune Tower apartment. The unique building features vestiges of the iconic newspaper, including the Chicago Tribune sign and marble walls engraved with quotes about the free press. The apartment building has 162 residences with 56 different floor plans. Listed at $3,395,000, the high-end units typically feature three bedrooms and four bathrooms for a total of 3,390 square feet. There will be an open house at 435 N Michigan Avenue on September 1.
11 / 12
This sprawling seven bedroom, seven bathroom Atlanta mansion is located in a luxurious gated community that offers a playground, a pool and a park. The 6,300 square foot property was first built in 2013 and includes a library, a sunroom and a top-of-the-line kitchen. Listed at $2,375,000, there will be an open house at 591 Park Drive NE, Atlanta on August 31.