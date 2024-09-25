The Glenlivet — the oldest legal distillery in the Scottish Highlands — revealed a $55,000 scotch this week to celebrate the brand’s 200th anniversary.

The exclusive the Glenlivet Eternal Collection, First Edition, 55 Year Old, is the distillery’s oldest scotch expression to date. The scotch was aged for more than five decades in a seasoned sherry cask, giving the single malt scotch “a complex flavor profile and astonishingly long finish,” according to a statement from the distillery.



Only 100 bottles of the liquor will be available for purchase, including a bespoke bottle that will be presented with a one-of-a-kind sculpture from computational architect Michael Hansmeyer at Sotheby’s auction from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1. The proceeds from the special edition bottle will be donated to the National Trust for Scotland.



The Glenlivet will release further bottles of the anniversary whisky annually, with each bottle aging slightly more than its predecessor. Each iteration of the scotch will come from the same cask.



“Thanks to decades of collaboration from our team of cask experts, past and present, the introduction of The Eternal Collection represents a monumental moment for whisky connoisseurs and luxury appreciators to add a pivotal piece of Scotch whisky legacy to their collection,” Kevin Balmforth, the Glenlivet cask master, said in a statement.



“It epitomizes the Glenlivet’s commitment to excellence within Scotch innovation as we continue to push to creative new heights in single malts.”

The special edition scotch is bottled inside a sculpture glass reminiscent of the Scottish highlands and the River Livet. Hansmeyer designed the container, which features hand-sculpted jesmonite and rose-gold plating.

“My work captures the intersection of architecture and the arts,” he said in a statement. “I created this sculpture as a tribute to the complexity of the Glenlivet’s oldest expression and the rugged beauty of the distillery’s Scottish landscape, capturing the spirit of where innovation meets tradition.”



