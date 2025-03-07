Global Business Travel Group Inc. Class A (GBTG) reports earnings

In This Story GBTG +0.13%

Global Business Travel Group Inc. Class A (GBTG+0.13% ) has filed its annual report filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The report details the company's financial performance, including a total transaction value (TTV) of approximately $30.5 billion, resulting in revenues of $2.42 billion. The company reported a net loss of $134 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $478 million.

The filing includes information on the company's strategic initiatives, such as its pending merger with CWT Holdings, LLC, valued at approximately $570 million. The merger is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The report highlights the refinancing of the company's debt in July 2024, which involved entering into an amended and restated credit agreement providing for a $1.4 billion senior secured term loan facility and a $360 million revolving credit facility.

The filing also discusses the company's focus on expanding its technology platform and strengthening its global position, with a particular emphasis on growth in the small and medium enterprise segment.

The company outlines its competitive strengths, including its position as a leading B2B travel platform, its diverse portfolio of travel management services, and its proprietary technology platform.

The report addresses various risks, including those related to the global travel industry, macroeconomic conditions, and regulatory compliance. It also notes the company's efforts to manage these risks through strategic planning and operational adjustments.

The filing provides details on the company's capital structure, including its share repurchase program authorized in October 2024, allowing for the repurchase of up to $300 million of Class A common stock.

The report includes information on the company's governance and compliance measures, such as its cybersecurity strategy and its adherence to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards.

The filing concludes with a discussion on the company's outlook and growth strategy, emphasizing its commitment to innovation and expansion in the travel and expense management sector.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Global Business Travel Group Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 7, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.