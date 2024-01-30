GM will offer plug-in hybrids because customers aren't flocking to EVs

With demand for EVs flagging, it seems hybrids may be set for a resurgence. CNBC reports that GM CEO Mary Barra has revealed the automaker is planning to bring plug-in hybrid models to market.



In a Q4 earnings call with investors, Barra made the announcement though she didn’t get into too much detail. CNBC noted that she mentioned that the tech would be rolled out on “select” models. While saying this, she made sure to mention that GM remains committed to getting its emissions under control.



“Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035, but, in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environment or environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build this charging infrastructure,” Barra said during the automaker’s quarterly and 2023 earnings call.

Aside from the recently introduced Corvette E-Ray, GM offers no hybrid or plug-in hybrid models in any of its four divisions. Barra’s sudden shift in strategy comes amid a slowdown in EV adoption, something that she actually alluded to in the earnings call. She remains optimistic about EV adoption mentioning that deliveries should rise three percent over industry forecasts this year.



This article originally appeared on Jalopnik.