5 sectors facing price hikes from Trump's new steel and aluminum tariffs

President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports has been hailed as a significant win for the U.S. steel industry. While the move is intended to bolster domestic production and reduce reliance on foreign metals, its broader economic impact is more complex. The tariff is poised to ripple across various industries, potentially driving up manufacturing costs and creating volatility in financial markets.

Let’s take a closer look at how this new steel and aluminum tariff could impact various sectors.