Travel

The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing

These golf courses offer sunny conditions all year round

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing
Photo: Thomas Northcut (iStock by Getty Images)

When the cold winds of winter force us indoors, it can be easy to give up on your favorite outdoor activities. Games, sports, and hobbies can drift to the wayside for months, leaving you out of practice and out of the habit when it’s finally feasible to spend time outdoors.

For golf lovers, the winter weather often means switching to indoor simulators. Golf superstar Tiger Woods even recently launched Tomorrow’s Golf League – an indoor golf league – to capitalize on the popularity of simulators. But if you miss actually getting outside and playing for real, there is another alternative – a vacation to a warm weather golf course.

If you’re looking for the best golf courses in warm weather locations, the golfing membership service GolfPass evaluates the best public courses in every state in the country.

Continue reading to learn more about the best ranked public golf courses in warm weather states, according to Golf Pass.

Florida – Tiburon Golf Club

Image for article titled The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing
Photo: Tiburon Golf Club

Where is it?

Naples, Florida

Who designed it?

Greg Norman

Texas – Wildhorse Golf Club of Robson Ranch

Image for article titled The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing
Photo: Robson Golf CLub

Where is it?

Denton, Texas

Who designed it?

Gary Stephenson

California – The Journey at Pechanga

Image for article titled The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing
Photo: Pechanga Resort Casino

Where is it?

Temecula, California

Who designed it?

Arthur Hills and Steve Forrest

Arizona – TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course

Image for article titled The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing
Photo: Tournament Players Club

Where is it?

Scottsdale, Arizona

Who designed it?

Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish

Hawai’i – Mauna Kea Golf Course

Image for article titled The 5 best golf courses in America for winter golfing
Photo: Mauna Kea

Where is it?

Kamuela, Hawai’i

Who designed it?

Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

