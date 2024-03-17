Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
20 cheap cars worth buying, according to Consumer Reports

Cars

20 cheap cars worth buying, according to Consumer Reports

Safety, reliability, and a price tag that doesn't make you want to scream

By
Elizabeth Blackstock / Jalopnik
Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Hatchback, Sedan
Photo: Toyota

It can seem impossible these days to find a car that’s cheap, reliable, safe and new — but I assure you, good deals do exist. To prove it to you, we’re sharing a great study from Consumer Reports; the publication has found some of the cheapest cars in America based on transaction price. Yes, there are still cars out there that are selling for under MSRP! And, according to CR and partner TrueCar, many of those cars are actually even good.

We’ve listed Consumer Reports’ options from most to least expensive and also included some details about what makes each model shine, as well as its drawbacks.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Toyota Camry: $25,325

Toyota Camry: $25,325

Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota

The fearsome 2024 Toyota Camry LE is one of those do-it-all cars that you absolutely know you can count on. According to CR, its MSRP is $26,420, but average transaction prices usually run around $25,325 — which is a savings of $1,095.

Toyota Camry: Pros and Cons

Toyota Camry: Pros and Cons

Toyota Camry
Photo: Toyota

Toyota Camry Pros:

  • High overall satisfaction score, per Consumer Reports
  • Comfortable, enjoyable to drive
  • Its closest competition? The Camry Hybrid.

Toyota Camry Cons:

  • A more expensive option in the affordable car realm
  • Unpleasant engine sound
  • Rough transmission
  • Mediocre value
Mazda3: $25,071

Mazda3: $25,071

Mazda3
Image: Mazda

As a Mazda2 owner myself, I have a soft spot for the number-named Japanese models. While MSRP for the 2024 Mazda3 2.5 S Select Sport is about $24,690, Consumer Reports notes that you can usually expect to pay about $381 more than asking — but that still makes for a fairly cheap transaction price of $25,071.

Mazda3: Pros and Cons

Mazda3: Pros and Cons

Mazda3
Photo: Mazda

Mazda3 Pros:

  • High-quality fit and finish
  • Great braking
  • Shockingly quiet for its class

Mazda3 Cons:

  • Tight rear seats
  • Confusing controls
  • Less interesting drive compared to previous model years
Subaru Impreza: $24,825

Subaru Impreza: $24,825

Subaru Impreza
Photo: Subaru

If you’re in the market for a cheap hatchback-y car that hasn’t quite committed to the hatchback life, look no further than the 2024 Subaru Impreza Sport. You can expect to spend about $170 under an MSRP of $24,995, for an average transaction price of $24,825.

Subaru Impreza: Pros and Cons

Subaru Impreza: Pros and Cons

Subaru Impreza
Photo: Subaru

Subaru Impreza Pros:

  • Redesigned for a contemporary feel
  • Strong fuel economy
  • Hatchback provides rear versatility and room
  • AWD is standard
  • Great handling

Subaru Impreza Cons:

  • Slow acceleration
  • Mediocre power
Hyundai Elantra: $24,539

Hyundai Elantra: $24,539

Hyundai Elantra
Image: Hyundai

You’re going to have to spend about $964 over MSRP ($23,575) for an average transaction price of $24,539 — but that still makes the 2024 Hyundai Elantra SEL a damn good deal.

Hyundai Elantra: Pros and Cons

Hyundai Elantra: Pros and Cons

Hyundai Elantra
Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra Pros:

  • Great fuel economy
  • Easy-to-use and intuitive controls
  • Sharp, efficient braking
  • Enjoyable handling

Hyundai Elantra Cons:

  • Loud engine noise in the cabin
  • Challenging to access for people with mobility concerns
  • Rough ride
Toyota Corolla Hatchback: $24,242

Toyota Corolla Hatchback: $24,242

Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE CVT will definitely require you to spend a little over MSRP — an additional $737 tacked onto a $23,505 asking price — but that still leaves you with a vehicle that costs $24,242. For a hatchback? That’s a dream.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback: Pros and Cons

Toyota Corolla Hatchback: Pros and Cons

Toyota Corolla Hatchback
Photo: Toyota

Toyota Corolla Hatchback Pros:

  • Hatchback versatility
  • Great fuel economy
  • Intuitive controls
  • Toyota reliability and handling

Toyota Corolla Hatchback Cons:

  • Tight rear seat
  • Lots of engine noise in cabin
  • Rough ride
Nissan Kicks: $23,998

Nissan Kicks: $23,998

Nissan Kicks
Photo: Nissan

While I haven’t driven one of these in a while, I can’t say I was a big fan of the Nissan Kicks. The 2024 Kicks SV will also require you to spend $1,088 over asking ($22,910) for an average transaction price of $23,998. Still a pretty damn good deal for a new vehicle!

Nissan Kicks: Pros and Cons

Nissan Kicks: Pros and Cons

Nissan Kicks
Image: Nissan

Nissan Kicks Pros:

  • Intuitive and simple controls
  • Good gas mileage
  • Excellent visibility

Nissan Kicks Cons:

  • Feels cheap inside
  • As agile as a giant tortoise
  • Mediocre acceleration
  • Lack of front-seat comfort
Toyota Corolla Hybrid: $23,692

Toyota Corolla Hybrid: $23,692

Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

The 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE is one of the better deals on this list. You’re getting an overall 48 MPG for a vehicle that costs you an average of $23,692. That’s only $192 over the $23,500 MSRP.

Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Pros and Cons

Toyota Corolla Hybrid: Pros and Cons

Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Pros:

  • Stellar fuel economy
  • Smooth ride
  • Intuitive controls
  • Toyota’s legendary reliability

Toyota Corolla Hybrid Cons:

  • Slow acceleration
  • Long stopping distance
  • Difficult access for folks with mobility issues
  • Tight rear seat
Toyota Corolla: $22,322

Toyota Corolla: $22,322

Toyota Corolla
Photo: Toyota

If you’re not digging the “hybrid” thing yet, or you just want to save a little more money, the 2024 Toyota Corolla LE is still a great bet. The average transaction price ($22,322) is $272 over asking ($22,050), but that’s still a steal for a vehicle you know you can rely on.

Toyota Corolla: Pros and Cons

Toyota Corolla: Pros and Cons

Toyota Corolla
Photo: Toyota

Toyota Corolla Pros:

  • Great fuel economy
  • Comfortable ride
  • Intuitive controls
  • Toyota reliability

Toyota Corolla Cons:

  • Sluggish acceleration
  • Limited access for people with mobility concerns
  • Tight rear seat
Nissan Sentra: $21,938

Nissan Sentra: $21,938

Nissan Sentra
Photo: Nissan

Another good bet on the sedan market is the 2024 Nissan Sentra SV CVT. You’ll probably have to spend $118 over asking ($21,820) for an average transaction price of $21,938, but that’s still a steal in today’s market.

Nissan Sentra: Pros and Cons

Nissan Sentra: Pros and Cons

Nissan Sentra
Image: Nissan

Nissan Sentra Pros:

  • Smooth ride with responsive handling and efficient braking
  • Spacious rear seat
  • Impressive fuel economy
  • Intuitive controls

Nissan Sentra Cons:

  • Weak headlights
  • Lack of lower-back support in front seats
  • Parking brake is still foot operated
Kia Forte: $21,368

Kia Forte: $21,368

Kia Forte
Photo: Kia

The cheapest car that Consumer Reports recommends is the humble 2024 Kia Forte LXS IVT. MSRP stands at $20,490, but you’ll still have to spend about $878 over asking to get one off the lot. All things considered, though, that’s not too bad, and it makes for an average transaction price of $21,368.

Kia Forte: Pros and Cons

Kia Forte: Pros and Cons

Kia Forte
Photo: Kia

Kia Forte Pros:

  • Intuitive controls
  • Good fuel economy
  • Reasonable price

Kia Forte Cons:

  • Cheap fit and finish
  • Uncomfortable seats
  • Noisy cabin
  • Uncomfortable, rough ride
