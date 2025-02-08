Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Google, Amazon, AMD, Disney, and more: Earnings news roundup

Earnings Snapshots

Google, Amazon, AMD, Disney, and more: Earnings news roundup

A collection of the top earnings snapshots of the week

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
Start Slideshow

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports revenues of $350.0 billion, an increase of 14% from the previous year, driven by growth in Google Services and Google Cloud.

Read more

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reports earnings

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reports earnings

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reveals that Amazon’s net sales increased to $637.959 billion in 2024, up from $574.785 billion in the previous year, marking an 11% growth.

Read more

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) reports earnings

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) reports earnings

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.

The filing details PepsiCo’s financial performance, indicating a slight increase in net revenue to $91.854 billion from $91.471 billion in the previous year. Operating profit rose to $12.887 billion, up from $11.986 billion, reflecting effective net pricing and productivity savings.

Read more

Walt Disney Company (DIS) reports earnings

Walt Disney Company (DIS) reports earnings

Walt Disney Company (DIS) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 28, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in total revenues to $24.7 billion from $23.5 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This increase was driven by higher subscription and theatrical distribution revenues.

Read more

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) reports earnings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) reports earnings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.

The filing reports a net revenue of $25.8 billion for the year, an increase from $22.7 billion in 2023. This growth was driven by the Data Center and Client segments, with Data Center revenue increasing by 94% to $12.6 billion, and Client revenue increasing by 52% to $7.1 billion.

Read more

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) reports earnings

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) reports earnings

Philip Morris International Inc (PM). has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports net revenues of $37.9 billion, an increase of 7.7% from the previous year, driven by higher pricing and increased sales of smoke-free products.

Read more

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) reports earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) reports earnings

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 29, 2024.

The filing details financial results, indicating a 17% increase in revenues to $11.7 billion compared to the previous year. Net income rose by 15% to $3.2 billion.

Read more

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) reports earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) reports earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the year, reporting total revenues of $34.9 billion, an increase from $33.2 billion in the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by increased service revenues in the Power segment.

Read more

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) reports earnings

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) reports earnings

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total net revenues of $31.8 billion, a 7% increase from the previous year, driven by a 10% growth in total payment volume (TPV) to $1.68 trillion.

Read more

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) reports earnings

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) reports earnings

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported total revenues of $11.8 billion, an increase from $9.9 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by increases across all three business segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read more

Trane Technologies plc (TT) reports earnings

Trane Technologies plc (TT) reports earnings

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company’s financial performance, including net revenues of $19.8 billion, an increase from $17.7 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by higher volumes and price increases.

Read more

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reports earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reports earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $11.3 billion for the year, a 14.6% increase from the previous year. The increase is attributed to a 7.4% rise in comparable restaurant sales and the opening of 304 new restaurants.

Read more

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) reports earnings

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) reports earnings

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has submitted its annual 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports net revenues of $36.4 billion for 2024, reflecting a 1.2% increase from the previous year. This increase was driven by higher net pricing and incremental revenue from the acquisition of Evirth, offset by unfavorable currency impacts and the divestiture of the developed market gum business.

Read more

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) reports earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) reports earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements showing total revenues of $14,202 million for the year, with net income reported at $4,412.6 million. The company attributes its revenue growth to the performance of its key products, including EYLEA HD and Dupixent.

Read more

McKesson Corporation (MCK) reports earnings

McKesson Corporation (MCK) reports earnings

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports an 18% increase in revenues to $95.3 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and growth in specialty pharmaceuticals.

Read more

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reports earnings

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reports earnings

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 28, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $2,006 million from $1,789 million in the same quarter the previous year. This increase was driven by higher sales in both the Power & Control and Airframe segments.

Read more

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) reports earnings

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) reports earnings

Emerson Electric Company (EMR) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $4.2 billion from $4.1 billion in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to higher sales in the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control segments.

Read more

3M Company (MMM) reports earnings

3M Company (MMM) reports earnings

3M Company (MMM) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of 3M’s business operations, financial condition, and results for the year. It includes information on the company’s three business segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; and Consumer.

Read more

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) reports earnings

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) reports earnings

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports a 9.8% increase in revenues to $5.168 billion compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth was driven by volume increases, pricing, foreign currency impacts, and the acquisition of Advanced Patient Monitoring.

Read more

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) reports earnings

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) reports earnings

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports sales of $2,931.5 million, a 2% decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower volumes and unfavorable currency impacts, partially offset by favorable pricing.

Read more

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reports earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) reports earnings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Hilton’s financial performance, with total revenues of $11.2 billion, an increase from $10.2 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by increases in franchise and licensing fees, as well as management fees.

Read more

