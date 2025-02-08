Google, Amazon, AMD, Disney, and more: Earnings news roundup

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.
The filing details PepsiCo’s financial performance, indicating a slight increase in net revenue to $91.854 billion from $91.471 billion in the previous year. Operating profit rose to $12.887 billion, up from $11.986 billion, reflecting effective net pricing and productivity savings.
Walt Disney Company (DIS) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 28, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in total revenues to $24.7 billion from $23.5 billion in the same quarter the previous year. This increase was driven by higher subscription and theatrical distribution revenues.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024.
The filing reports a net revenue of $25.8 billion for the year, an increase from $22.7 billion in 2023. This growth was driven by the Data Center and Client segments, with Data Center revenue increasing by 94% to $12.6 billion, and Client revenue increasing by 52% to $7.1 billion.
GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the year, reporting total revenues of $34.9 billion, an increase from $33.2 billion in the previous year. This growth was primarily driven by increased service revenues in the Power segment.
Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.
The company reported total revenues of $11.8 billion, an increase from $9.9 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by increases across all three business segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.
Trane Technologies plc (TT) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing details the company’s financial performance, including net revenues of $19.8 billion, an increase from $17.7 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by higher volumes and price increases.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports total revenue of $11.3 billion for the year, a 14.6% increase from the previous year. The increase is attributed to a 7.4% rise in comparable restaurant sales and the opening of 304 new restaurants.
Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has submitted its annual 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports net revenues of $36.4 billion for 2024, reflecting a 1.2% increase from the previous year. This increase was driven by higher net pricing and incremental revenue from the acquisition of Evirth, offset by unfavorable currency impacts and the divestiture of the developed market gum business.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has submitted its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filing.
The filing includes financial statements showing total revenues of $14,202 million for the year, with net income reported at $4,412.6 million. The company attributes its revenue growth to the performance of its key products, including EYLEA HD and Dupixent.
McKesson Corporation (MCK) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports an 18% increase in revenues to $95.3 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by higher volumes from retail national account customers and growth in specialty pharmaceuticals.
Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 28, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $2,006 million from $1,789 million in the same quarter the previous year. This increase was driven by higher sales in both the Power & Control and Airframe segments.
Emerson Electric Company (EMR) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.
The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $4.2 billion from $4.1 billion in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is attributed to higher sales in the Intelligent Devices and Software and Control segments.
3M Company (MMM) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The filing is available for public access filing.
The report provides a comprehensive overview of 3M’s business operations, financial condition, and results for the year. It includes information on the company’s three business segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; and Consumer.
Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has submitted its Form 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports a 9.8% increase in revenues to $5.168 billion compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth was driven by volume increases, pricing, foreign currency impacts, and the acquisition of Advanced Patient Monitoring.
Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports sales of $2,931.5 million, a 2% decrease from the previous year, attributed to lower volumes and unfavorable currency impacts, partially offset by favorable pricing.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing details Hilton’s financial performance, with total revenues of $11.2 billion, an increase from $10.2 billion in the previous year. This growth was driven by increases in franchise and licensing fees, as well as management fees.