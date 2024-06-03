Here's how much Big Tech spends guarding its wealthiest CEOs

It’s no surprise some of the world’s top tech executives earn millions in compensation each year — but it’s not all cash and stock rewards.
See how much top tech companies including Tesla, Google, and Meta are spending on security programs and private transportation to protect their chief executives.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella — $58,291
Microsoft spent $58,291 on chief executive Satya Nadella’s security for personal travel for fiscal year 2024, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Nadella’s “all other compensation” totalled $169,791.
Oracle CEO Safra Catz — $200,086
Oracle chief executive Safra Catz’s use of Oracle’s private aircraft for non-business travel cost $200,086 for fiscal year 2024, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Catz’s “all other compensation” totaled $221,974, including contributions under Oracle’s 401(k) plan, “security-related costs and expenses to augment the existing security system” at Catz’s primary residence, and other costs.
The software company also spent $2,999,264 in security-related costs and expenses for chairman and chief technology officer Larry Ellison’s primary residence.
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy — $986,164
Security arrangements and business travel for Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy amounted to $986,164 in 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Amazon says the “Company-incurred security costs are reasonable and necessary and for the Company’s benefit.”
Jassy’s security arrangements and business travel is part of his “All Other Compensation,” which totaled $992,764 in 2023.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk — $2,400,000
Tesla entered into a service agreement with a security company owned by its chief executive Elon Musk in December to provide him with security service, including in connection to his work and duties for Tesla, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The security services cost Tesla approximately $2.4 million in 2023, and approximately $500,000 through February of this year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook — $2,441,777
Apple paid $820,309 for personal security services for its chief executive Tim Cook in 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. His personal air travel expenses totaled $1,621,468, which includes hourly flight charges, fuel charges, departure fees, and landing fees. Apple’s board requires Cook to use private aircraft for all of his business and personal travel, according to the filing.
The security and air travel expenses are part of Cook’s “All Other Compensation,” which amounted to $2,526,112 in 2023.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang — $2,464,069
Nvidia spent $2,229,935 on chief executive Jensen Huang’s residential security and consultation fees in fiscal year 2024, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The company spent an additional $234,134 on security monitoring services, and car and driver services.
Huang’s security and car services are part of his “All Other Compensation,” which totaled $2,494,973 for fiscal year 2024.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff — $4,646,350
Salesforce chief executive Marc Benioff is provided security arrangements by the company, which totaled $3,052,683 in fiscal year 2024, in addition to security arrangements while at work or on business travel, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Benioff’s “work-related travel on private aircraft primarily between the location of his permanent residence and the Company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, or other business destinations,” totaled $1,593,667 in fiscal year 2024.
Salesforce believes “that costs associated with this security program are reasonable and for the Company’s benefit, and that they are a necessary and appropriate business expense,” according to the filing. His security arrangements and private aircraft travel are part of his “All Other Compensation,” which was $4,651,350 in fiscal year 2024.
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai — $6,775,631
Alphabet and Google chief executive Sundar Pichai’s personal security cost the company $6,775,631 in 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. His personal security cost was part of his “All Other Compensation” which amounted to $6,802,824 in 2023, and also consists of his 401(k) or Roth plan, and personal use of company aircraft or car.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg — $10,399,967
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security at his residences and during personal travel totaled $9,431,139 in 2023, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. His personal usage of private aircraft amounted to approximately $968,828 in 2023.
Zuckerberg’s personal security and private aircraft usage are part of his “All Other Compensation,” which totaled $24,399,967 in 2023. This amount includes an annual pre-tax allowance of $14,000,000 to cover additional costs related to his and his family’s personal security.