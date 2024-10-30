The top 5 startup buyers in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley is known for nurturing some of the world’s most successful tech startups and companies, making it not so surprising that it’s also home to some of the world’s top startup acquirers.

Advertisement

An analysis by advisory firm Mind the Bridge and company data platform Crunchbase found that Silicon Valley’s major tech companies make up 36% of the Fortune Global 500's top 25 startup acquirers.

The analysis found Silicon Valley-based companies made 814 startup merger and acquisition deals since 2000, or 33% of the total. Altogether, the top 25 acquirers have invested over $300 billion in startup M&A over the past 25 years.

Here are the top 5 startup acquirers in Silicon Valley, according to Mind the Bridge and Crunchbase.