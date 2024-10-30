What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Business News

The top 5 startup buyers in Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley giants made up 33% of total startup acquisition deals since 2000, an analysis found

By
Britney Nguyen
colorful google logo in front of an office building
Google headquarters on August 13, 2024 in Mountain View, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Silicon Valley is known for nurturing some of the world’s most successful tech startups and companies, making it not so surprising that it’s also home to some of the world’s top startup acquirers.

An analysis by advisory firm Mind the Bridge and company data platform Crunchbase found that Silicon Valley’s major tech companies make up 36% of the Fortune Global 500's top 25 startup acquirers.

The analysis found Silicon Valley-based companies made 814 startup merger and acquisition deals since 2000, or 33% of the total. Altogether, the top 25 acquirers have invested over $300 billion in startup M&A over the past 25 years.

Here are the top 5 startup acquirers in Silicon Valley, according to Mind the Bridge and Crunchbase.

Salesforce

Salesforce

Salesforce logos on building towers
Salesforce headquarters on February 28, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Salesforce (CRM), headquartered in San Francisco, has made 63 startup acquisitions since 2000, totaling $61.5 billion in deals, according to the data.

Meta

Meta

man on his phone walking in front of Meta logo on sign
Meta headquarters on October 28, 2021 in Menlo Park, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Menlo Park-based Meta (META) has acquired 98 startups since it was founded (originally as TheFacebook, Inc), with a total deal value of $23.5 billion, according to the data.

Apple

Apple

tim cook holding up a peace sign in front of a large apple graphic displayed behind him
Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple headquarters on September 9, 2024 in Cupertino, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Cupertino-based Apple (AAPL) has made 102 startup acquisitions since 2000, making a total deal value of $6.5 billion, the analysis found.

Cisco

Cisco

lit up white cisco logo
Cisco Systems at the 2023 Hannover Messe industrial trade fair on April 17, 2023 in Hanover, Germany.
Photo: Alexander Koerner (Getty Images)

Cisco (CSCO) Systems, headquartered in San Jose, has acquired 134 startups since 2000, totaling $59.8 billion in deals, according to the analysis.

Google

Google

colorful Google logo is displayed at the Google headquarters
Google headquarters on August 13, 2024 in Mountain View, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Mountain View-based Google (GOOGL) has acquired 222 startups since 2000, with a total deal value of $16.6 billion, according to the data.

