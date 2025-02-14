Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Google's data centers use as much water as 41 golf courses. Here are the 10 thirstiest

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

Google's data centers use as much water as 41 golf courses. Here are the 10 thirstiest

The tech giant's data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa consumed 980 million gallons of water in 2023

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
multi-color Google lettering on a photo of the tops of data centers
An illustration for the 15th anniversary of Google’s data center in Ghlin, Belgium on October 21, 2022.
Photo: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA MAG/AFP (Getty Images)

Last year, Google (GOOGL) said it was no longer on track to meet its climate goals by the end of the decade. The company’s environmental report for 2024 showed its carbon emissions have risen by 48% since 2019 — mostly due to energy consumption by data centers and supply chain emissions.

Advertisement

Still, the tech giant plans to invest in building even more data centers to meet the demands for its artificial intelligence tools.

Data centers need water to maintain cooler temperatures since servers generate a lot of heat. Most of that water is circulated in a closed-loop system, meaning data centers don’t actually “consume” all the water — but some is still lost due to evaporation.

According to its environmental report, Google’s data centers around the world consumed a total of 6.1 billion gallons of potable water in 2023. Google calculated that its data centers used as much water as 40.7 golf courses — based on data from the average annual irrigation of golf courses in the southwestern U.S.

Here is where Google’s top 10 water consumers are located.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. Leesburg, Virginia

10. Leesburg, Virginia

aerial view of the potomac river running between lush green land
An aerial view of the Potomac River that runs near Leesburg, Virginia and separates the state from Maryland.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Leesburg, Virginia, consumed 173.2 million gallons of water in 2023 — about as much as 1.2 golf courses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Eemshaven, Netherlands

9. Eemshaven, Netherlands

photo of Google Groningen logo outside of a grey office building with a few windows
The opening of Google’s data center in Eemshaven, Netherlands near the city of Groningen on December 6, 2016.
Photo: VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Eemshaven, Netherlands, consumed 232 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 1.5 golf courses. The report noted that the data center also used non-potable industrial water from North Water.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. Saint-Ghislain, Belgium

8. Saint-Ghislain, Belgium

large emergency batteries outside a data center
The 15th anniversary of Google’s data center in Ghlin, Belgium near Saint-Ghislaine on October 21, 2022.
Photo: NICOLAS MAETERLINCK/BELGA/AFP (Getty Images)

Google’s data center near Saint-Ghislaine, Belgium, consumed 244.2 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 1.6 golf courses. The report noted that the data center also used non-potable water from the Nimy-Blaton-Peronnes shipping canal that was treated on-site.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Montgomery County, Tennessee

7. Montgomery County, Tennessee

exterior view of a brick courthouse with trees around it
The Montgomery County courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Photo: Ifistand (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Montgomery County, Tennessee, consumed 288.6 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 1.9 golf courses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. The Dalles, Oregon

6. The Dalles, Oregon

aerial view of the serpentine bend in the Historic Columbia River Highway with lush green trees and a lone car on the road
An aerial view of the Historic Columbia River Highway outside The Dalles, Oregon.
Photo: Anna Gorin (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in The Dalles, Oregon, consumed 302.4 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as two golf courses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Lenoir, North Carolina

5. Lenoir, North Carolina

aerial shot of a river in either sunrise or sunset, clouds are in the sky
A river in Lenoir, North Carolina.
Photo: Robert Loe (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Lenoir, North Carolina, consumed 336.8 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 2.2 golf courses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. Douglas County, Georgia

4. Douglas County, Georgia

upward view of colorful google logo on display
The Google logo at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 10, 2024.
Photo: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Douglas County, Georgia, consumed 345.6 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 2.3 golf courses. The report noted that the data center also used treated wastewater from the Sweetwater Creek Sidestream Reuse Facility.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Berkeley County, South Carolina

3. Berkeley County, South Carolina

Google logo on glass building
Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Berkeley County, South Carolina, consumed 763.4 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 5.1 golf courses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. Mayes County, Oklahoma

2. Mayes County, Oklahoma

multicolor Google 'G' on display outside above red mulch and some snake plants
Google headquarters on February 2, 2023 in Mountain View, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Google’s data center in Mayes County, Oklahoma, consumed 815.1 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 5.4 golf courses.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Council Bluffs, Iowa

1. Council Bluffs, Iowa

nighttime shot of a bridge over a river
The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge connecting Council Bluffs, Iowa to Omaha, Nebraska.

Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, consumed 980.1 million gallons of water in 2023 — as much as 6.5 golf courses.

Advertisement