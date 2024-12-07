Google's AI weather forecaster, Cohere's search, and Tenstorrent raises $693 million: This week's AI launches

Google (GOOGL) DeepMind announced GenCast this week — a high resolution AI ensemble model that can give “better forecasts of both day-to-day weather and extreme weather events” than the world’s top modeling system — the ENS from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. GenCast can forecast weather events up to 15 days in advance.

The diffusion model has “adapted” to the Earth’s spherical geometry, and can “learn” how to more accurately generate future weather scenarios.

“GenCast marks a critical advance in AI-based weather prediction that builds on our previous weather model, which was deterministic, and provided a single, best estimate of future weather,” Google DeepMind said. “By contrast, a GenCast forecast comprises an ensemble of 50 or more predictions, each representing a possible weather trajectory.”