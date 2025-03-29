Google's Gemini 2.5, Alibaba's new Qwen, and upgraded DeepSeek V3: This week's AI launches

Google (GOOGL) announced Gemini 2.5 this week, which it called its “most intelligent AI model.” Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is the first release of Gemini 2.5, and is Google’s “most advanced model for complex tasks.” The Gemini 2.5 models are “thinking models” that can reason through inquiries before responding.

Advertisement

Following its first “thinking” model, Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, Gemini 2.5 combines an “enhanced base model with improved post-training,” which includes techniques such as reinforcement learning and chain-of-thought prompting.

Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental is at the top of the crowdsourced Chatbot Arena rankings, and demonstrates strong reasoning and coding capabilities, Google said. The model is available to Gemini Advanced users in the app.