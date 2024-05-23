Done with Google Maps? Here are the 6 best alternatives

Founded in 2006, Waze is a navigation service that works on crowdsourced data. The idea is that Waze users provide data for other users of the app to use. This includes real-time updates on traffic jams or police traps. It also uses info from state agencies to inform users about things such as construction sites and other road closures.

Waze collaborates with Spotify, meaning you can play songs directly from the Waze app. In August 2018, Waze introduced Android Auto support, and in September 2018, it announced Apple CarPlay support.



A fun fact about this app is that it lets users pick their navigation voice from a list of celebrity voices, including Morgan Freeman, T-Pain, DJ Khaled, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cookie Monster, Colonel Sanders, Kevin Hart, Shaq, and many more.