DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

7 hidden Google Maps features and how to use them

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Travel

7 hidden Google Maps features and how to use them

Did you know you can go back in time using Google Maps?

By
Dua Rashid / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
a photo of google maps on a phone
Image: Mehmet Futsi (Getty Images)

I have always used Google Maps but never cared enough to look beyond the basic features. It wasn’t until today that I made an effort to explore the app and ended up going down a rabbit hole of all the cool things it’s capable of. You might already know some of these, but you might have missed a handful of interesting hidden features.

Advertisement

Some of these are specific to car owners, some to folks who require accessible spaces, but most of the things on this list are features everyone could use to save time and energy.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Wheelchair-accessible transit routes

Wheelchair-accessible transit routes

screenshot of wheelchair accessibility
Screenshot: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Google Maps has a dedicated feature that shows you transit routes that are accessible via wheelchair. All you have to do is put your destination on the app, tap Directions, click on the transit icon, and then tap Options on the top right corner of the map. Under Route options, click on Wheelchair accessible and go back to the map. You’ll now see different transit routes based on accessibility.

Advertisement

The Route options tab also offers other helpful stuff. You can choose from Best route, Fewest transfers, and Least walking based on your top priority.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Go back in time

Go back in time

go back in time
Screenshot: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

You can go back in time on Google Maps to see what a place, street, or area was like years ago.

Advertisement

Put the place you want to check out on the map and tap the Street View icon on the bottom-left of your screen. Once a street map of that place shows up, click anywhere on your screen and tap See more dates at the bottom. Pick any date and go as far back as you want. You can pan on your screen in any direction to take a good look at the area from every angle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Parking scene

Parking scene

screenshot of how busy parking is going to be
Screenshot: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Google Maps will tell you what the parking scene is at the place you’re going to. Just put your destination on the map, click on the car icon, and you’ll see a P icon on the bar at the bottom. The icon will have either Limited, Medium, or Easy next to it. Easy or even Medium should be fine. But if it says Limited, you might want to plan in advance or pick another commute option.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Don’t forget where you parked

Don’t forget where you parked

screenshot of google maps
Image: Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Have you ever forgotten where you’ve parked? It’s happened to the best of us. Google Maps gets it, and they specifically have a feature for that.

Advertisement

When you’ve parked, tap your blue location circle on the map, and click on Save parking. Your location will be saved to a Saved parking list. To retrieve it later, tap the Search field at the top and click on Saved parking.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

See how busy it’s going to be when you leave

See how busy it’s going to be when you leave

when to leave screenshot
Screenshot: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

We often plan in advance by putting our destination on the map and seeing how long the commute is going to be. But it isn’t always possible to factor peak hours into consideration. I mean, I tell myself it’s going to be a lot busier at 6 PM, but I didn’t know there’s a fairly accurate tool for it.

Advertisement

Put your destination on the map, and tap Directions. Click on Leave now and pick a time you want. You can use either the Leave tool to see when you’re going to reach if you leave at a specific time or the Arrive tool to see what time you need to leave if you wish to arrive at a certain time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Check what’s the latest you can leave

Check what’s the latest you can leave

screenshot of what's the latest you can leave
Screenshot: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Having too much fun at a party but don’t want to miss the last train/bus back home either? This is the tool you’re going to use for that.

Advertisement

Google Maps lets you look at when the last ride back home is. Put your destination in the Search bar on the map, tap Directions, and click on the transit icon. Then go to Leave now, and click Last. Click on the date for that day, and tap Done. You’ll see the latest possible transit options for that day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Fuel-efficient routes

Fuel-efficient routes

fuel efficiency screenshot
Screenshot: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

Just like wheelchair-accessible routes, Google Maps also shows you fuel-efficient routes. It’s a setting that you’d need to turn on just once, and all your future routes will have a fuel efficiency filter applied to them.

Advertisement

Head over to Settings on Google Maps, tap Navigation, and scroll down to Prefer fuel-efficient routes. Turn the toggle switch on. Then scroll down to Engine type and pick your engine out of Gas, Diesel, Electric, Hybrid. Google Maps will pick a fuel-efficient route for you based on your engine type.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Advertisement

9 / 9