Markets had an upbeat week last week, after a chaotic stretch driven by both policy and profits. Big banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citibank reported blockbuster trading revenues, fueled by a surge in volatility following President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff moves through the spring and summer.

Before that, stocks and bonds briefly hit the skids after Trump once again flirted with firing Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Wall Street's response to Trump’s Powell threat — a rapid repricing in bond markets — underscored just how fragile confidence in the central bank's independence has become.

Here's a look at what’s to come this week:

Monday, July 21 The economic week kicks off with the Conference Board’s index of leading economic indicators. In earnings, the big names are bunched later in the week — but Monday brings reports from a sprinkling of significant names, including Verizon, NXP Semiconductors, and Domino’s Pizza.

Tuesday, July 22 No major economic data is on the calendar, giving markets a chance to absorb Monday’s numbers and look forward to housing and labor-market reports later in the week. On the other hand, it’s a blockbuster day for earnings, with 90 companies reporting, from Coca-Cola and SAP to Philip Morris, RTX, Texas Instruments, Lockheed Martin, and General Motors.

Wednesday, July 23 The housing market takes center stage midweek, with June existing-home sales due at 10 a.m. E.T. Earnings-wise, it’s the busiest day of the week with — count 'em — 147 companies reporting. Tech giants Alphabet and Tesla headline the day, alongside T-Mobile, IBM, and AT&T. Analysts will be laser-focused on AI spending, ad revenue, and insight into search demand as AI creeps increasingly into the space from outside Alphabet's reach. Also in the mix: Moody’s, Boston Scientific, General Dynamics, and more.

Thursday, July 24 A full slate of economic data hits Thursday morning, starting with initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. E.T. — offering a read on labor-market strength amid much (and continued) macro uncertainty. At 9:45 a.m., the S&P flash PMIs for services and manufacturing will give an early look at July’s business activity. Then at 10 a.m., the June new-home sales report will shed more light on housing momentum, such as it may be.

Earnings come fast and furious, then faster and more furious, with 100+ companies set to report. Highlights include Intel, Blackstone, Honeywell, and Union Pacific, offering a window into semiconductors, private equity, industrials, and shipping.

Friday, July 25 The week ends with a look at the industrial economy, as the Commerce Department releases June durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. E.T. Earnings will slow to a simmer, but not disappear. Notable names reporting include HCA Healthcare, Charter Communications, Aon, and Centene — a cross-section of health, telecom, and insurance that will round out a week heavy with marquee names and tech.