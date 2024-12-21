Google's 'thinking' model, Databricks' $10 billion, and ChatGPT search updates: This week's AI launches

Data and AI company Databricks announced this week that it is raising $10 billion of expected non-dilutive financing. The company said it has already completed $8.6 billion, leading to a valuation of $62 billion. Thrive Capital is leading the round, with Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global, GIC, Insight Partners, and WCM Investment Management as co-leads.

“We were substantially oversubscribed with this round and are super excited to bring on some of the world’s most well-known investors who have a deep conviction in our vision,” Ali Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO of Databricks, said in a statement. “These are still the early days of AI. We are positioning the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to deliver long-term value for our customers and our team is committed to helping companies across every industry build data intelligence.”

Databricks said it has experienced “increased momentum and accelerated growth” — over 60% year over year — in recent quarters. The new capital will go toward AI products, acquisitions, and expansion of its international go-to-market operations, the company said.