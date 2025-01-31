Google's new 'Ask for Me' AI tool makes calls to businesses

This story incorporates reporting from gadgets360, Android and The Verge on MSN.com.



Google has launched a new feature called “Ask for Me,” which uses artificial intelligence to make phone calls to local businesses on behalf of users. This tool aims to streamline and simplify the process of obtaining information from businesses, such as store hours, availability of products, or making reservations. As of January, this feature is available to a select group of users, with plans for broader availability later in the year.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

The “Ask for Me” tool is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to embed AI into everyday applications, offering practical assistance to users. Utilizing advanced speech recognition and natural language processing, this technology can interpret user requests, make relevant inquiries, and relay accurate information. The feature could potentially transform how users interact with businesses by reducing the need for direct phone calls, particularly for routine queries.

Google’s Assistant already facilitates basic tasks like setting reminders and answering questions. However, this new feature extends those capabilities to conducting real-time conversations with business representatives. The integration of “Ask for Me” builds on Google’s previous ventures into AI-driven communications, such as the Duplex technology showcased in 2018, which was met with significant interest but faced ethical concerns over AI mimicking human interactions.

Advertisement

The ability of AI to make calls autonomously raises questions about privacy and etiquette in digital communications. Google has implemented safeguards to ensure transparency and ethical usage, including disclosures at the start of calls to inform businesses they are speaking with an AI. This approach intends to respect privacy and maintain the integrity of business interactions.

Advertisement

User response to the pilot phase of “Ask for Me” will likely influence its future development. Google aims to gather feedback to refine the AI’s capabilities, ensuring it can handle diverse scenarios and provide reliable assistance. The company’s efforts reflect a growing trend in technology, where the focus is on leveraging AI to manage everyday tasks, thus enhancing user convenience.

Advertisement

The release of “Ask for Me” marks another step in Google’s strategy to integrate AI deeply into consumer interactions. By automating everyday tasks, Google hopes to save users time and enhance their experiences. As AI technology evolves, its role in communication and information retrieval is poised to expand, potentially reshaping consumers’ engagement with businesses.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.