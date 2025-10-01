The government is shut down. Here’s what will be closed until it’s over

The federal government shutdown went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday after Congress and President Donald Trump couldn’t agree on a funding deal.

How long the 2025 shutdown will last remains unclear. To end it, Republicans and Democrats must reach a deal before Trump can sign off on it. In the meantime, a slew of government services and federal workers will be affected.

We’ve broken down what will be closed until it’s over, what will keep operating, and what remains to be seen.